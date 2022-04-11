Promotion: Horizon Forbidden West for R$ 145.65 at Shoptime with discount coupon

Promotion is valid on the Shoptime App for the PlayStation 5 version

Not long ago, there was a great offer of Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 4, with the right to a free update for the PS5. But this time we have a great promotion from physical version for PS5 at Shoptimesince if you buy through the App using a discount coupon, you take the game for only R$ 145.65. A hell of a price for an exclusive released less than two months ago.

Horizon Forbbiden West (PS5) for BRL 161.84 or BRL 145.65 with in-app coupon

To take full advantage of this discount, just go to the product page linked above in the Shoptime smartphone app. Before completing the purchase, apply the coupon BIRTHDAY 10 what will give you BRL 18.40 off in game value. If you pay using AME, You can still receive a cashback of R$ 3.32 in the payments app.



Image: Shoptime App/Screenshot

From there, you can proceed with your purchase normally and you should receive this amazing game for a great price to enjoy on PlayStation 5. By the way, I already mentioned this but it’s good to emphasize that this price is for the PS5 version, at the moment the PS4 version is more expensive in the store.



We don’t know how long the game will be in this promotion or how long the discount coupon can be applied, so if you’ve already had your eye on this game, it’s good to take advantage of it before the opportunity passes.

Via: My PlayStation