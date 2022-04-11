Putin and Austrian Chancellor Talk in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin receives, at this moment, the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, in the midst of the war promoted by Russia in Ukrainian territory, a conflict that has now reached its 47th day. Nehammer is the first European leader to meet Putin since the start of the invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The start of talks was confirmed by the Russian government and Austria. According to Russian news agency Tass, the meeting takes place at the Russian head of state’s residence in Novo Ogaryovo, near Moscow. “The meeting is already underway,” said Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov. According to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung, there was no handshake between Putin and Nehammer at the beginning of the meeting.

The chancellor was in Ukraine on Saturday (9). Nehammer organized the travel during his stay in Ukraine, as he wants to “do everything possible so that they can make progress towards peace”, although, as a spokesman for the chancellor admits, the possibilities are slim. “[A ida à Rússia] takes place after having informed Berlin, Brussels and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” to encourage dialogue, the chancellor’s spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the main topic of conversation will be around Ukraine, but issues related to gas supply can also be addressed. “Their discussion cannot be ruled out either, because this topic is very, very relevant for the Austrian side,” said the Russian government spokesman.

The Austrian chancellor is expected to make a video statement after the meeting from the Austrian Embassy in Moscow.

Ahead of the meeting, there were indications that the Austrian chancellor intended to mention to Putin the “war crimes” in Bucha, a town near Kiev that has become a symbol of atrocities. Today, a team of French science police officers arrived in Ukraine to help analyze war crimes committed around Kiev, the Ukrainian capital. after withdrawal russian, at the end of March, images of bodies in the streets of Bucha, a city close to Kiev, circulated around the world. Ukraine claims there was a massacre. Russia has denied that it killed civilians in Bucha.

Austria is a member of the EU (European Union) but not of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). She denounced the invasion of Ukraine and showed her solidarity with Kiev. The Austrian government expelled four Russian diplomats in recent days.

“Even Bigger”

Meanwhile, Ukraine waits for an intensification of the Russian offensive. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video last night (10), assessed that Russian forces “will move to even greater operations in the east”, which was the target of new attacks today.

“They can use even more missiles against us, even more aerial bombs. But we are preparing for their actions. We will respond,” he said. Speaking to South Korea’s parliament today, Zelensky once again made a request for arms to Ukraine and said it was “a matter of survival”.

Wagons and track at a train station in eastern Ukraine were damaged after the attack Image: Reproduction/Telegram/Oleksandr Kamyshin

This Monday, another train station was attacked in the east of the country. The report is from the head of Ukraine’s railway company, Oleksandr Kamyshin, who did not say where the incident took place. “They continue to attack the rail infrastructure. There are no casualties among citizens or rail workers. Five locomotives, tracks and a contact network were damaged. But this is iron, we will restore it,” he said. Last Friday (8), an attack on the station in Kramatorsk killed at least 57 people.

In a report, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said today that it believed it was “likely that the enemy, in order to interrupt the supply of goods to the sites of hostility, will continue to attack transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine to destroy them.” or disable them”.

In Lugansk, in the east of the country and which has separatist areas, Governor Serhii Gaidai said that “the enemy has fired on every city in the region”. In Mykolaiv, in southeastern Ukraine, the region’s military administration reported a missile attack on hangars. They were empty and there are no reports of injuries so far.

Image: UOL Art

Explosives in the streets

The government of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, has warned the population about explosives “strewn in the courtyards of houses and streets”. “Do not take these munitions in your hands, do not approach them, do not try to dispose of them yourself if you see an explosive device,” said today (11) the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city and has been under constant attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion, which has now reached its 47th day. Yesterday (10), two people died. A military convoy, about 13 kilometers long, was seen in the region last Friday (8).

According to Sinegubov, the explosives are time-lapse mines and would have been spread by Russian forces. The information could not be verified with independent sources. “They don’t work right away, only when they’re affected by a person or other movement factor. So it’s even more dangerous.”

Local police have warned that many of these mines do not explode, and that, together with the emergency service, they have been scanning the region for explosives. According to the Ukrainian press, some areas of Kharkiv had to be cordoned off. Explosions were heard on Monday.

Explosive remains recovered in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine Image: Reproduction/Telegram/Oleg Sinegubov

resumption of the offensive

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that “probably in the next few days, the occupiers will try to resume the offensive.” “Furthermore, the enemy continues to train and deploy personnel, weapons and equipment to participate in hostilities in Ukraine.”

Ukrainians also say they believe the Russian Armed Forces “carry out provocative actions” in Moldova “to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state”.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, reports attacks on a series of locations in eastern Ukraine between yesterday and today, hitting equipment and military positions. The report points out actions in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kherson, among others.

Negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: “It is extremely difficult to even think about sitting at the negotiating table with people who commit or seek justification for all these atrocities and war crimes that have caused such monstrous damage to Ukraine.”

Kuleba refers to the attack on the station in Kramatorsk and the massacre in Bucha, where bodies were found in the streets after the Russian withdrawal from the city, which is close to Kiev, the country’s capital.

Despite seeing the difficulty of negotiating in this scenario, he said that if conversations are going to help prevent attacks like these, they need to be had. “If I have the opportunity to save a human life, a village, a city from destruction, I will take that opportunity,” he said in an interview with the American channel NBC News.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he saw no reason why negotiations should not continue. He, however, commented that “the Ukrainian side” always changes, “sometimes rejecting what he himself proposed a few days ago, for example”. “But we are patient and persistent people.”

Temporary bridge in Romanivka, Kiev region Image: Reproduction/Telegram/Alexey Kuleba

Bridge 120 km from Kiev

A temporary bridge was opened today in Romanivka, about 120 kilometers from Kiev. It was made in five days and is 245 meters long and nine meters wide.

According to Kirill Timoshenko, deputy chief of staff of the Presidency of Ukraine, “from now on”, it will be possible to deliver “more quickly humanitarian aid and construction materials to cities liberated from Russian occupation”.

Timoshenko said the structure could help link the cities of Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and Vorzel to the capital Kiev.

USA and India

The conflict in Ukraine will be among the topics that US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address during a virtual meeting today. Biden will speak on “the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and how to mitigate its destabilizing impact on the world’s food supply and raw materials market,” said US Presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The two leaders had not reached a common condemnation of the Russian invasion during the last meeting, in early March, as part of a meeting of the so-called “Quad” alliance, which brings together the United States, India, Australia and Japan. India has so far refused to join countries condemning Moscow at the United Nations, despite saying it is “deeply disturbed” by the “murders” of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

New Delhi said Moscow was an “essential pillar” of Indian foreign policy because of the “strategic partnership” they maintain on security. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who met with Narendra Modi in New Delhi in early April, praised India for its balanced approach to the conflict. Shortly before, Biden, in an entirely opposite position, had called India “wobbly” in its response to the invasion of Ukraine.

(with AFP)