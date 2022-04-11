remaster has lower performance than PS1

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition didn’t please the Digital Foundry channel’s reviewers. According to the opinions released in the video, the remaster ended up underperforming compared to the PS1 original. On PS5, the frame rate can reach 10 FPS at certain times.

As there is no version of the game dedicated to Sony’s next-generation console, the title was tested via backward compatibility. To make things even more complicated for those who produced the port, DF suspects it is not a remaster, but a PS1 game running by emulation and with minor improvements. Check out:

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition was shown on PS5 and Switch. On Sony hardware, when you opt for classic mode, the oscillations point to an oscillating frame rate between 15 and 30 FPS. In more demanding scenes, the number reaches 10 FPS. On PS1, the 30 FPS is maintained during gameplay.

Digital Foundry even criticized Square Enix for the quality of the port. According to them, the publisher seems to have saved time and not dedicated itself to making a worthy remaster, only putting in additional graphic modes and not producing anything new for fans.

There are no plans for a Chrono Cross sequel

Square Enix has revealed that it has no plans to produce a sequel to Chrono Cross anytime soon, but hasn’t ruled out more projects involving the IP in the future. With the arrival of the remaster, the publisher talked about the franchise. See more details here!