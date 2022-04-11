Russia advances to Dnipro and continues offensive in Donetsk and Mariupol

Russia continues its military offensive in the Donetsk region and the city of Mariupol, in addition to establishing an “offensive group of troops” in the Dnipro region, the Ukrainian military said today (11).

“The enemy continues to create an offensive group of troops to act in the direction of Slobozhansky [região de Dnipro]” and, “probably, the occupiers will try to resume the offensive in the coming days”, according to the latest balance of the Ukrainian Army high command.

In the direction of Donetsk, Russian troops continue to concentrate, seeking to take control of Popasna, Rubizhne, Nyzhne and Novobahmutivka, as well as to establish full control over the city of Mariupol, “with the support of artillery and aviation “.

In the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has repelled four enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, destroyed five tanks, eight armored units, six vehicles and eight artillery systems, the same report said.

The Ukrainian military also said that “it is possible that the Russian Armed Forces will carry out provocative actions in the Transnistria region of the Republic of Moldova to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring state”.

According to the latest report from the US Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces gained ground in the city of Mariupol in the last 24 hours and reinforced operations along the Izyum-Slovyansk axis, key to a future offensive in Donbass, “but no other territorial gains were made.”

Mariupol, according to the institute, is divided: the city center, in Russian hands, and the main port in the southwest, and the Azovstal steel factory in the east, which remain in Ukrainian hands.

On February 24, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine that killed at least 1,793 civilians, including 176 children, and wounded 2,439, including 336 minors, according to recent UN data. The organization warns that the real number of civilian casualties is likely to be much higher.

The war has already caused an undetermined number of military casualties and the flight of more than 11 million people, of which 4.5 million to neighboring countries.

This is the worst refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War (1939-1945). The United Nations estimates that around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and tightening economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

