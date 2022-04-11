Russia begins offensive in Donbass and takes port of Mariupol – 11/04/2022

ROME, APR 11 (ANSA) – Russia has started its announced offensive to conquer the entirety of Donbass, an area of ​​eastern Ukraine where the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk are located.

After a first month of war with bombings across Ukrainian territory, Moscow changed its strategy and left the outskirts of the capital Kiev and other areas to focus on taking the far eastern part of the country, which is already partially controlled by pro-Russian separatist rebels. Russia.

“The Russians are building up their forces. Yes, there are still no major battles that have been talked about so much in recent days, but in general we can say that the offensive has begun,” Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Interior of Ukraine.

With that, attention is once again focused on Mariupol, an important port city located in the Donetsk region that has not yet been conquered by the Russians, despite a military siege that has lasted more than a month and the devastation caused by the bombings.

For the UK Ministry of Defense, there is even an increased risk that Russia will use phosphorus bombs, a highly toxic substance, when fighting intensifies in Mariupol.

A Ukrainian navy brigade stationed in the city wrote on Facebook that it was running out of ammunition and that the next battle would likely be its “last”, while President Volodymyr Zelensky said the municipality was “destroyed”. “There are thousands of dead, but even so the Russians do not stop the offensive. They want to make Mariupol an extinct city,” said the president in a speech to the South Korean parliament.

In addition, separatist rebels in Donetsk announced on Monday the capture of the port of Mariupol, marking yet another advance of invaders in the besieged city. For her part, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, made a new appeal for citizens to flee the east of the country immediately.

“Often the decision to evacuate is postponed because someone thinks the war will end. Unfortunately, I have to say that it will not be so. If it is possible to evacuate, then please leave. This is my appeal to the people of Lugansk regions, Donetsk and Kharkiv,” he said.

Last Friday (8), an air attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk, left more than 50 dead among civilians waiting for evacuation trains, which may have discouraged many people from fleeing.

The head of the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk himself, Denis Pushilin, announced an “intensification” of operations in eastern Ukraine. “The longer we delay, the more the civilian population will suffer. We have identified some areas where some steps should be accelerated,” said the leader of pro-Moscow rebels in the region. (ANSA).

See more news, photos and videos at www.ansabrasil.com.br.