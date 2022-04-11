Russia calls for Brics payment systems integration | Ukraine and Russia

Russia has asked the BRICS, a group of emerging economies that includes Brazil, to expand the use of national currencies and integrate payment systems, the Russian finance ministry said on Saturday (9).
Western sanctions cut off Russia from the global financial systems and from nearly half of its gold and foreign currency reserves, which were valued at $606.5 billion at the beginning of April.
On Friday (8), Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a meeting with the BRICS, a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, that the global economic situation had worsened significantly due to sanctions. , according to a statement from the ministry.
From left to right, the leaders of China, Russia, Brazil, India and South Africa at the BRICS meeting in 2019 — Photo: ALAN SANTOS/ PR
The new sanctions also destroy the foundation of the current US dollar-based international financial and monetary system, Siluanov said.
“This leads us to the need to accelerate work in the following areas: use of national currencies for import-export operations, the integration of payment and card systems, our own financial communication system and the creation by the BRICS of an assessment agency independent risk,” Siluanov said.
International card brands Visa and MasterCard suspended operations in Russia in early March, and Russia’s largest banks lost access to the Swift global financial banking system.
Russia has organized its own payments system, known as SPFS, as an alternative to Swift. The country has also set up its own card payment system, MIR, which began operating in 2015.
The initiatives were part of an attempt by Moscow to develop domestic financial tools to mirror Western ones and protect the country if punishments against Moscow were increased.
Russian ruble — Photo: Pixabay
According to the Russian finance ministry, the BRICS ministers confirmed the importance of cooperation in trying to stabilize the current economic situation.
“The current crisis was man-made and the BRICS countries have all the necessary tools to mitigate its consequences for their economies and for the global economy as a whole,” said Siluanov.