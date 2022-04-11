Russia Increases Troops in Eastern Ukraine: “The Great Offensive Has Begun”

The Russian government wants to “double or maybe even triple” the presence of the Russian army in the pro-Russian breakaway region of Donbass, where Donetsk and Lugansk are located. The information was released by international news agencies this Monday (11/4).

According to the Ukrainian government, the offensive in the region has already begun and Russia “concentrates thousands of troops in the east”.

The British newspaper The Guardian said in a report that Russian troops could grow by up to 60,000 fighters after the call-up of reservists.

The adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Vadym Denysenko, in an interview with Ukrainian TV, admitted that the new offensive has already begun.

“From my point of view, this great offensive has already begun. We have to understand that it will not be a repeat of February 24, when the first air strikes and explosions started and we said, ‘The war has begun.’ The great offensive has indeed begun,” he explained.

Russia intensified on Sunday (10/4) the offensive in southern and eastern Ukraine. According to Kiev authorities, a bombing on Sunday totally destroyed the airport in Dnipro, the fourth largest city in the country.

The latest satellite images reveal an extensive military column heading for Izium. The city, controlled by Russian troops since last week, is strategic to militarily control Donbass.

Ukraine said it had reinforced defensive positions while denouncing new bombings in Lugansk and Donetsk. The Ukrainian authorities reinforce the appeal to the civilian populations to leave the region.

Russia denies truce

The Russian government refused to stop the bombings in Ukraine to negotiate what would be a peace agreement in Eastern Europe. On Monday (11/4), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Moscow will not ask troops to pause attacks. The statements were given in an interview with Russian state TV.

“After we were convinced that the Ukrainians did not plan to reciprocate, the decision was made that during the next rounds of negotiations there would be no pause until a final agreement was reached,” Lavrov said.

The full war, this Monday, 47 days. The Security Council of the United Nations (UN) discusses the dramatic situation that Ukraine is experiencing.

Zelensky asks for weapons

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged South Korean lawmakers for more support for their military, including planes and tanks.

This Monday (11/4), Zelensky addressed the South Korean Parliament. “South Korea can help Ukraine. South Korea has a number of defense systems against Russian tanks, ships and missiles,” he explained.

He amended. “We would be grateful if South Korea could help us fight Russia. If Ukraine can have these weapons, they will not only save the lives of ordinary people, they will also save Ukraine,” he stressed.