Russia to suspend bond sales for rest of year

Russia will suspend the sale of bonds for the rest of this year, announced Anton Siluanov, the Russian finance minister, justifying this decision with the high costs. “We have no plans to go to the local market or foreign markets this year,” he said, adding that “it doesn’t make sense because the borrowing costs would be cosmic.”

With Russia approaching a possible “default” due to sanctions imposed by the West in condemnation of the war, this minister accused the United States and other countries of forcing a “default” of the country. And he guaranteed that Russia will be able to resort to legal means if it defaults.

“Of course we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors will receive their payments,” Siluanov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.

In mid-March, International Monetary Fund (IMF) director-general Kristalina Georgieva acknowledged the possibility of Russia entering a “deep recession” due to “unprecedented” sanctions imposed by the West.

In an interview given to CBS News, Georgieva said that the sanctions will hit Russia severely, reducing purchasing power and real income in the country. And since this interview was given, the package of sanctions on Russia has increased significantly, as the United States, the European Union and the G7 countries have announced measures against the country led by Vladimir Putin.