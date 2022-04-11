Russian bombs hit Dnipro airport, injures and kills







Ukrainian airport bombing Photo: reproduction

Two people died and several were injured this Sunday, 10, in the city. ukrainian of Derhachy, in the northeast region of Kharkiv, said regional governor Oleh Synyehubov in a Facebook post. At russian forces carried out more than sixty artillery attacks in various regions, the governor said.

“Two people were killed, there are casualties. As you can see, the Russian army continues to ‘fight’ the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front,” Synyehubov said.

VIDEO: Russian Nazis have dropped air bombs on the village of Derhachy near Kharkiv. A private door factory “Papa Karlo” is on fire, next to it there is a stable “Ecurie de Paris”. Looks like they are afraid of Bandera’s horses. pic.twitter.com/ubFiaEpgfA — WAR IN UKRAINE 2022 (@WARUKRAINE2022) March 13, 2022

The city’s airport dniproin the east of Ukraine, was also hit again by Russian bombing on Sunday, the regional governor said. There is still no information on the number of victims.

“New attack on Dnipro airport. There is nothing left. The airport itself and nearby infrastructure have been destroyed. And the missiles are still flying,” Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegram.

the airport of dniproan industrial city on the banks of the Dnieper River, which separates the pro-Russian east of the country from the rest of Ukrainian territory, was already the target of a Russian bombing in March, after which the runway was destroyed and the terminal damaged.

On Friday the 8th, a missile attack on a train station in Kramatorskin eastern Ukraine killed at least 52 civilians trying to leave the country. / Reuters and AFP



