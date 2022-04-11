Russian influencers destroy Chanel bags because of Russophobia

Russian digital influencers began a boycott of French brand Chanel last Tuesday (5) with protests on Instagram, after the company and several others left Russian territory. The brand also included a request to suspend the sale of its products to people who might use them in Russia.

DJ Katya Guseva, with 591 thousand followers, and journalist Marina Ermoshkina, with 303 thousand followers, started with the videos, last Tuesday (5). During the week, they were followed by others.

🇷🇺 “If Chanel doesn’t respect its customers, why should we respect Chanel?”: Russian influencers publish photos and videos tearing and discarding Chanel bags after the brand announced the suspension of sales of its products in the country. pic.twitter.com/ZJW2lBr5vA — Axis Politico (@eixopolitico) April 10, 2022

“This brand will not have my money and I have respect for myself. I am against Russophobia and I am against this brand that supports Russophobia,” Marina said in the video, as she destroys it with gardening shears, valued at 400,000 rubles, about R$22,000.

In the comments of the publications, people from all over the world criticize the influencers. “You cry for your bag! Ukraine’s mothers cry for their children,” reads a comment on the post by Victoria Bonya, who has 9.3 million followers. In the caption, the influencer says that she has never seen “a brand be so disrespectful to customers”. In the video, Bonya cuts a clutch, a kind of small bag, valued at 8,000 euros, or almost R$41,000.

Parallel to this, influencer Anna Kalashnikova avoided ripping any of her Chanel bags. She said she was “indignant at the brand’s act of Russophobia”, but refuses to destroy the objects, as “negativity breeds negativity”. The presenter said that she will donate the items to humanitarian aid institutions for refugees and women in Donbass, one of the places most affected after the invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE:

1; Russia names general who fought in Syria to lead Ukraine war

two; Russia names general who fought in Syria to lead Ukraine war

3; Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council; Brazil abstained from voting

European companies fight possible bankruptcy after Russia sanctions

After sanctions against Russia, companies are distressed by the economic consequences of the measure. Sergio Amaranti, an Italian shoe company saddled with a mountain of unpaid goods, is among thousands of European companies battling an ever-widening reaction to the conflict.

The month-long war is affecting Europe’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, threatening its recovery with a huge supply of jobs. Manufacturers and retailers have injected new uncertainties into economic decision making.

“It’s scary,” says Moira Amaranti, who runs the company. She says she feared the sudden financial loss could destabilize the 47-year-old company, which supports 20 former employees and their families.

“I’m very worried,” said Amaranti, whose priority is to find solutions that keep her workers paid. “One entrepreneur carries the weight of many families.”

As disruptions put pressure on European companies and their workers, governments in France, Spain and neighboring countries are reviewing spending priorities and pledging huge subsidies to make up for the problems.

The European Commission has authorized companies affected by sanctions against Russia to receive up to 400,000 euros (R$ 2 million) in state aid. European businesses and consumers receive government discounts at the gas pump and on their energy bills.

“The longer the war lasts, the greater the economic costs and the more likely we are to end up in more adverse scenarios,” warned Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, last Wednesday (6).

Click here to enroll in the DCM course in partnership with Instituto Cultiva

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link