Russian influencers protest Chanel and destroy luxury bags – Lifestyle

Three Russian influencers took to social media to protest the Chanel brand. That’s because the luxury brand suspended the operation and sale of products in Russia, closing all stores in the country, after the war against Ukraine.

Presenter Marina Ermoshkina was the one who led the movement and posted a video in which she appears destroying her own purse with scissors.

“No bag is worth my love for my country, it’s not worth my respect for myself. I’m against ‘Russophobia’, I’m against a brand that supports ‘Russophobia’. Chanel is just an accessory. An accessory that at some point decided to humiliate people, my compatriots, have decided to discriminate against people on the basis of nationality, which I will not tolerate,” she posted, who encouraged followers to do the same.

“If you agree with me, support this challenge. And it doesn’t matter if you have a bag or any item from this brand, you can draw the Chanel logo on a piece of paper, cross it out and support us,” he added.

Who also destroyed the branded bag was Victoria Bonya, who has almost 10 million followers. “I’ve never seen a brand acting with such disrespect to its customers as Chanel. Goodbye, Chanel,” wrote the influencer in the video’s caption.

Russian DJ Katya Guseva protested against the brand, but did not destroy any pieces. She put up all the brand’s accessories for sale and said she will donate the amount to an institution that takes care of refugees.

“With this video, I’m not asking for any brand’s accessories to be destroyed, I’m just against a brand that supports ‘Russophobia’ and discrimination against women based on nationality. We Russians are beautiful whether we have a Chanel bag or no. We know it, the @chanelofficial brand knows it and the whole world knows it,” he wrote.

