Russian invasion could cause Ukraine’s GDP to fall by 45% and Russia’s by 11.2% in 2022, projects World Bank | Economy

The World Bank predicts a 45.1% shrinkage of Ukraine’s GDP in 2022, as a result of the war with Russia. The World Bank considers, however, that the projection may change depending on the duration and intensity of the confrontation. The data are from the latest report for Europe and Central Asia, released this Sunday (10).

The World Bank also projects a contraction of Russian GDP by 11.2%, as a result of the numerous sanctions applied by Western countries against the country, after a growth of 4.7% in 2021.

“The magnitude of the humanitarian crisis triggered by the war is staggering. The Russian invasion is dealing a huge blow to Ukraine’s economy and has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,” said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Vice President for the Europe and Central Asia region. “Ukraine needs massive financial support immediately as it struggles to keep its economy running and government running, to support Ukrainian citizens who are suffering and dealing with an extreme situation.”

The report points out that the war has increased the impacts of a sharp global slowdown, with rising inflation, debt and poverty levels. The impact will be felt in economies around the world, particularly in emerging markets and developing countries in Europe and Central Asia.

According to the World Bank, the region’s economy is expected to shrink by 4.1% this year as economic shocks from the war compound the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The report points out that the humanitarian crisis is likely to be the conflict’s most enduring problem. “The war in Ukraine and the pandemic have shown once again that crises can cause widespread economic damage and delay years of per capita income and development gains,” said Asli Demirgüç-Kunt, World Bank Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia. .

In addition to Russia and Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are also projected to enter recession this year.