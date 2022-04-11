Russian soldier arrested after sharing video of raping baby

Russian soldier Alexei Bychkov, 24, was arrested on Saturday (9/4) after filming himself sexually abusing a baby and sharing the video with colleagues in the military. The footage is believed to have been recorded during the conflict with Ukraine.

According to The Sun, Bychkov serves in a military unit based in Pskov, in western Russia, near the Estonian border.

The video was denounced by netizens after being shared on Telegram, Twitter and other social networks. It is unclear where and when exactly the footage was taken.

The soldier is also accused of sharing other videos of child sexual abuse with friends.