Samsung’s 512GB DDR5 memory module promises to revolutionize the market

Modules can reach 7200MHz frequency with low voltage

Samsung announced new DDR5 memory modules with up to 512GB of RAM, thus allowing a revolution in the final amount of memories that systems with this standard can achieve. For the time being, commercial DDR5 memory solutions offer 32GB modules, but the technology foresees modules with up to 128GB, an amount that jumps 4 times with the announcement of Samsung, one of the market leaders in memory production.

A single module with 512GB and speed up to 7200MHz

The new modules are a refinement of the company’s layer stacking technology. DDR4 memories use 4 layers, while the new DDR5 memories use 8 layers with chips connected through Throug Silicon technology. In the image below, Samsung illustrates this concept, with a reduction in size, and consequently denser and thinner memories, going from 1.2 mm thick in DDR4 to 1.0 mm in DDR5, reaching 512GB in a single module.

Samsung still promises very high speed modules, without increasing voltages, ensuring greater energy efficiency of the new modules, with 7200MHz models and 1.1v voltage. Currently the fastest kits on the market are around 6000MHz or a little more, but overclockers have already managed to approach 10,000MHz.



The company did not mention when the new modules will actually be available on the market, but initially they will be destined for data centers, and then PC and smartphone manufacturers. Naturally, due to its high capacity and speed, it will be an option for specific, high-cost solutions. The original news isn’t new, but this month the company posted a video highlighting the technologies and improvements from last year’s announcement.

Announcement happened last year, but new promotional video mentions the news

For home computers, at least for now there are no applications that demand such a high RAM memory. A computer with 16GB or 32GB is considered a system with a high quantity and capable of supporting the current demands of games and most applications, even rendering software for basic use.

For those who have doubts about how different DDR5 memory modules behave compared to DDR4 modules, we have a very complete article that shows several comparison scenarios, it is worth checking out:



