Scanning will regularize the situation of SUS cards in Santa Cruz – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The Municipal Health Department of Santa Cruz do Sul scans its systems in order to identify possible cards from the Unified Health System (SUS) that are duplicated or with irregularities. This is due to the number of existing records, around 173,000, a number much higher than the number of inhabitants of the municipality – around 132,000, according to the latest estimate by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), made in the year past.

The current stage consists of crossing data between the municipal public health network, service providers and users of complementary health. Subsequently, this information will be crossed again between the Betha systems, in use by the Municipality, and the National Registry of Users of the Unified Health System (CadSUS), of the Ministry of Health. At the end of these two processes, the secretariat will obtain a list of possible irregularities.

With the list in hand, the municipal administration will call irregular users through a public notice to present documents proving residence in Santa Cruz. The discrepancy in the numbers can be caused by people who went to live in other municipalities and did not transfer the cards, deaths, duplicate registrations or even fraud. The re-registration started in 2019, but ended up being interrupted.

The SUS card is required for any type of elective care in the public health network. In emergency cases, however, the patient is attended even if he does not have the document. According to an ordinance of the Ministry of Health, it is mandatory even for those who have a health plan and do not use public services. In addition, their presentation is required in different situations, such as school enrollment, enrollment in social programs and tenure in public contests.

