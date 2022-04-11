Scientists manage to rejuvenate woman’s skin in 30 years

Scientists at the University of Cambridge, UK, have developed a new technique for rejuvenating skin cells. The study managed to rejuvenate the skin of a 53-year-old woman in 30 years. The discovery was published last Friday (4/8), in the scientific journal eLife.

The research group of the Epigenetics program at the Babraham Institute, with British, German and Portuguese scientists, claims to have identified the specific genes that rejuvenate without having to reprogram the cell.

The method, called “transient reprogramming of the maturation phase”, is based on the technique used to create Dolly the sheep in the 1990s. The clone won a Nobel Prize for researchers at the Roslin Institute, which is also in the United Kingdom.

Scientists in the new study believe that the technique could be used in the future to create improved cells for wound healing and provide better quality of life for the elderly, with therapies aimed at genes linked to Alzheimer’s, for example.

“This research, although in early stages, could eventually have implications for regenerative medicine, especially if it can be replicated in other cell types,” the study authors wrote.

Skin without signs of aging

In 2007, Shinya Yamanaka was the first scientist to transform normal cells into stem cells, which have the ability to develop into any type of cell.

The complete stem cell reprogramming process takes about 50 days using four key molecules called Yamanaka factors. The new method exposes cells to Yamanaka factors in just 13 days.

Genome analysis showed that the cells recovered characteristic markers of skin cells, fibroblasts. That is, they lost the markers of aging, but maintained their function, such as collagen production. The 53-year-old woman’s cell looked and functioned similar to a 23-year-old’s.

“Our understanding of aging at the molecular level has progressed over the past decade, giving rise to techniques that allow researchers to measure age-related biological changes in human cells. We were able to apply this to our experiment to determine the extent of reprogramming achieved by our new method,” said Dr. Diljeet Gill, one of the study’s authors.