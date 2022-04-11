See foods that disturb sleep and which ones help you relax and sleep well – 04/11/2022

Who has never overdid dinner and then struggled to sleep, getting restless and feeling discomfort, such as heartburn or bloating? Foods consumed at night, such as fried foods, red meats, very spicy options, and alcohol impact the body’s metabolism, make digestion even slower and make it difficult to sleep due to agitation.

“Habit has a great impact on the way we wake up the next day, interfering with mood, energy, productivity and even the presence of symptoms of stress”, says Natalia Barros, nutritionist specializing in women’s health, from São Paulo (SP).

The amounts and timing of meals influence times of rest. Lying down after an hour or two of eating contributes to the process of well-being and falling asleep. “Each person has a metabolism and it is important to understand what is wrong. There is no general rule. There are people who feel very good when eating and going to sleep, others are more delicate and have slower digestion, such as the elderly and pregnant women. There are those who have difficulties in processing some foods that are theoretically rich in water, such as cucumber and watermelon, and who have difficulty resting after eating them”, emphasizes nutritionist Viviane Laudelino Vieira, also from São Paulo (SP).

The ideal, according to Maria Del Rosary Zariategui De Alonso, a nutritionist and director of the eating disorders department at open (Associação Brasileira de Nutrologia), is to sit at the table, eat slowly and chew well, in order to aid digestion and improve the feeling of satiety, preventing overeating.

Also, even though each person feels differently depending on what they eat, some foods are generally more difficult to digest or are stimulating. Therefore, it is best to avoid taking them close to bedtime and in excess. See what they are below.

Caffeine and other stimulants

Coffee, chocolate, stimulating teas such as green, mate and black, and other thermogenics —cinnamon, ginger and pepper—are not recommended at night as they stimulate the central nervous system. “They impair the production and concentration of melatonin — a sleep hormone — and, consequently, the quality and quantity of rest, causing insomnia or very light sleep and indisposition the next day, followed by migraine and lack of energy”, he explains. clay.

Fats and acids

Snacks, fast food, fried foods, stuffed cookies, pizzas, pastries and heavier dishes such as feijoada are difficult to digest, can cause heartburn, heavy stomach feeling, gas, among others. Fat delays gastric emptying and therefore slows down digestion.

Sauces and acidic foods such as tomato sauce, spices and lemon juice can irritate the lining of the esophagus, causing a burning sensation. Discomfort can increase in the lying position, so it is recommended to wait 2 to 3 hours after the last meal to sleep.

Red meat

The problem here is overkill, like a barbecue. Protein digestion is slower, which impairs restful sleep. It is best to prefer lean meats (such as fish and chicken) at night, but also without excess.

Ultra-processed, sausages and frozen

Due to the high concentration of sodium, industrialized products deserve attention. Foods with a lot of salt increase thirst, which will likely make you drink more water and make you want to pee at night, disrupting sleep.

Alcohol

Although alcohol seems to make you “delete” faster, it disturbs sleep. A study published in the journal JMIR Mental Health, for example, points out that alcohol interferes in areas of the nervous system responsible for alertness and rest. This generates changes in heart rate during sleep and makes rest unrefreshing.

Alcohol still disrupts the sleep cycle and causes micro-arousals, that is, you wake up several times during the night without realizing it. The substance also dehydrates the body and has a diuretic effect. Therefore, it can force you to get out of bed numerous times to drink water or pee.

Refined carbs and sweets (including sodas, processed juices, and chocolate drinks)

Sugar is responsible for increasing the glycemic index, that is, the speed at which glucose enters the bloodstream. This causes a spike in energy followed by a drop after 30 to 60 minutes of ingestion, which can impair sleep, cause anxiety and stimulate night hunger. If running out of dessert isn’t an option for you, wait about an hour and a half to sleep.

If you are going to consume carbohydrates, prefer those produced with whole grains, as fiber helps digestion.

To relax and sleep better

Chamomile tea helps you sleep Image: iStock

At night, eating light, less caloric foods and, preferably, cooked is the recommendation to reduce discomfort and symptoms of poor digestion.

Chicken, eggs, spinach, chickpeas, walnuts, dates, and oatmeal contain tryptophan, a sleep-promoting amino acid, and can be eaten with dinner. Milk also has the substance.

Avocado, banana, sweet potato, salmon, soy and vegetables with dark green leaves are other options that, due to the high concentration of magnesium, a mineral with relaxing properties, make rest easier.

The supper – snack before bed – can take place a little closer to bedtime, as it is composed of lighter ingredients and non-stimulant of the central nervous system.

Chamomile, horsetail, lemon balm, fennel, mint, melissa, passionflower teas have calming properties and are indicated to help induce sleep.

Alert for those with heartburn and reflux

People who have the health problem characterized by the involuntary and repetitive return of stomach contents into the esophagus, experiencing heartburn or burning, dry cough and chest pain, which can be confused with the pain of angina and myocardial infarction, need to have redoubled attention to consumption at night, especially those that increase the production of gastric juice and cause discomfort.

Among foods, the guideline is to restrict the very fatty, ultra-processed, high-sodium foods, the acids —orange, lemon, acerola- and very hot. “It is recommended to eat softer, softer, colder and less fatty foods and with a longer interval between dinner and bedtime. In addition, it is important to pay attention to the position of lying down: inclined, with the help of pillows”, says Barros. Another guideline is to maintain a nutritional routine every 3 hours.

Sources: Brenda Ribeiro Parisnutritionist specializing in clinical nutrition, works at Nutri Clínica de Nutrição, in Belém (PA); Maria Del Rosario Zariategui De Alonsonutrologist, scientific coordinator of the postgraduate course in nutrology and director of the department of eating disorders at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Natalia Barrosnutritionist specializing in women’s health, Master of Science from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) with improvement in human nutrition and metabolism from Stanford University (USA); Viviane Laudelino Vieiranutritionist at CRNutri (Reference Center for the Prevention and Control of Nutrition-Associated Diseases) at the “Geraldo Horácio de Paula Souza” School Health Center at FSP-USP (School of Public Health at the University of São Paulo) and PhD in Science by FSP-USP.