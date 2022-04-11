Shanghai adopts strict lockdown because of Covid, and 25 million people are kept at home | Fantastic

While the world has increasingly relaxed Covid prevention protocols, largely due to the drop in the number of cases, China is facing lockdowns again.

Shanghai, a megacity of 25 million people, has decided to adopt strict isolation rulesand drone-mounted speakers break the silence in China’s biggest city.

“To everyone in the condominium: attention to the isolation period. Strictly obey all municipal government protocols. Control your desire for freedom. Do not open doors and windows. There is a risk of contamination.”

A woman announces in a megaphone:

“Starting tonight, couples must sleep in separate beds. And also eat in separate places, without physical contact. We hope that everyone will strive to comply with the determinations. Thanks for listening.”

To leave the house, you need a special permit. Some people need special medicine or other things.

“I managed to go out twice to get medicine at a clinic nearby. Even so, I needed a special authorization,” said Brazilian Rodrigo Zeidan, who teaches economics at the Shanghai campus of New York University.

Head of the São Paulo Government Office in Shanghai, José Mario Antunes is also now experiencing situations that the rest of the world went through two years ago.

“We are now at the height of the crisis. I can’t even leave the door. I can’t go out to the condo”, said Antunes.

Zeidan reveals that he and his family are “tested basically every day. There was one day we were tested twice.” Because of this intensive testing, virtually all cases are detected. Shanghai had, on average this week, about 17,000 a day. Not much, especially for such a huge city. But China’s Covid zero policy is relentless.

“The problem is that the unvaccinated are concentrated among older people,” recalls Zeidan. According to the Chinese government itself, 48% of the population over 70 years old have the complete regimen, with three doses. For those over 80, the number is much lower: only 20% with three doses.

For the omicron variant, which is causing the outbreak in Shanghai, all three doses are essential. And the vaccines used in China, CoronaVac and Sinopharm, both inactivated virus, have a much lower efficacy in the elderly when compared to other types of vaccines..

“China should have already implemented a booster dose policy with a vaccine other than CoronaVac”, says infectious disease specialist Alberto Chebabo, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases.

For example, vaccines such as Jansen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, which work by different mechanisms than inactivated virus vaccines.

in Shanghai, the few people who manage to leave the house, like Professor Zeidan, find a scenario of deserted avenues.

“I made a video of more than a minute in the middle of an avenue that would be an Avenida Paulista. Could have laid on the floor. No car,” said Zeidan.

Not even pets can go out. On Chinese social media, the video of a government agent beating a dog that was separated from the owner, who was with Covid, caused outrage.

It also brings indignation the lack of food. In certain cases, the government provides basic food baskets.

“I receive basic groceries at home from the Chinese government every other day. They send four oranges. A little vegetables, rice,” said Antunes.

Another difficult situation is that of families in which a child gets Covid. The government does not allow isolation at home. Everyone who tests positive is taken to quarantine centers, and this can separate parents from children, often newborns..

With the backlash for separating parents from children, the Chinese government relaxed the rules. A two-parent, even negative, can accompany the child to these places. It was the only measure of relaxation. And the surveillance continues.

There is no forecast for the end of the lockdown in Shanghai. In the deserted city, residents wait for orders, which arrive by drone, megaphone or by a robot dog:

“Ventilate the environments. It is the scientific way to prevent the spread. They left politely. Wear a mask, wash your hands and take your temperature.”

