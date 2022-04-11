Six Chinese mega-planes fly in ‘train’ over Europe and arouse curiosity

Photo by LGLiao, CC BY-SA 3.0 GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia

A fleet of six Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 cargo planes were seen flying across countries in Asia and Europe, and landing in Serbia on Saturday, in what could be the biggest operation in the world. exterior of the large transport aircraft developed entirely in China.

Citing flight monitoring tools, US news website The Drive reported that the six Y-20 aircraft drew attention as they crossed Turkish airspace, coming to land at Nikola Tesla International Airport in Belgrade, Serbia. The aircraft later flew over the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey on their way back to China.

China has not made an official announcement about the mission so far and neither has Serbia, but later reports emerged that the planes had delivered HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems to the Serbian military. In the past, Serbia would have chosen the Chinese HQ-22, which competed with the Russian equivalent, the S-300.

The plane has a design and paper similar to the American C-17 Globemaster III, which generally carries large loads. His convoy mission this weekend also served as a showcase for China’s large-scale transport capabilities. The overflight of Europe, however, aroused the curiosity of those who were watching the radars and even generated unlikely conspiracy theories.

China has used the Y-20 for various missions in Europe in the past. For example, it used a Y-20 to transport 105 members of the army’s honor guard to participate in the Russian Victory Day parade held in Moscow in June 2020.

See below for some more tweets about the overflight of large jets.