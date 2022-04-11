Smart cat pee litter box is self-cleaning and Alexa-connected

The American company Smarty Pear has created a device that will fit like a glove for cat owners. This is the Leo’s Loo Too self-cleaning litter box, which is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant virtual assistants.

The sandbox has bluetooth and wifi connectivity. In addition to self-cleaning, it helps monitor your pet’s health. The user can have remote access to detailed reports about the kitten’s activities, data on how often he goes to the litter box and also information about the animal’s weight.

According to the company, it is the only self-cleaning litter box on the market that has UV sterilization, capable of killing up to 99% of bacteria, viruses and parasites, which contributes to maintaining the cat’s health and controlling odors.

“We had a clear and ambitious goal when we designed Leo’s Loo Too: to create a self-cleaning litter box that stood out from the crowd with the best user experience, the most innovative technology and a magazine cover-worthy design. I’m proud to say we did that with Leo’s Loo Too,” said Christopher Madeiras, founder and CEO of Smarty Pear.

The sandbox will be sold for a suggested price of US$ 599, however, the company is already making some models available for pre-sale for US$ 549. It is not yet known if the company intends to sell the product in the Brazilian market. . But, for the suggested price in the United States, if the product comes to Brazil, we can expect very high prices. Nothing the proudest kitty parents aren’t willing to pay for, of course.