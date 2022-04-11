Square Enix announces Kingdom Hearts IV with stunning reveal trailer

The company also announced more games and content from the franchise.

Also this Sunday morning (10), as a surprise for everyone, Square Enix announced an almost 8-minute video with a compilation of trailers for new content from the Kingdom Hearts saga, in celebration of its 20th anniversary. In the middle of the video, Kingdom Hearts IV trailer appearslavishing graphics and art that bring a lot of realism to the franchise, in addition to an impressive action sequence.

The Kingdom Hearts IV trailer starts at minute 4:06 of the video and in it we can already see the drastic change to a world with extreme realism, both in urban environments and in natural environments, with an art that can somewhat resemble the style of Final Fantasy VII Remake, for example. However, as the trailer makes clear early on, the work is in development and the look may change until release.



Image: Square Enix / reproduction

And indeed, the realism is impressive (or strange, depending on your point of view) but alongside such real assets with high polygon counts and texture and lighting effects, there are some points in certain scenes with lower resolution textures and plasticized, which will possibly be improved until the launch. However, it is worth noting that the visuals of characters like Donald Duck and Goofy remain cartoonish.



Image: Square Enix/Reproduction



It’s also important to note that the graphics style can change a lot depending on the world the protagonists are in, so it’s likely that the whole game doesn’t follow that super realistic style that even reminds me of some Unreal Engine 5 demos (by the way, as Kingdom Hearts 3 was made in UE4, it would make sense for the next game to use the next generation Engine).

There is still no release date or forecast for Kingdom Hearts IV, but fans are already used to dealing with their patience for new releases in the franchise.

Finally, we still need to talk about Kingdom Hearts Minning-Link, the new game from the Kingdom Hearts universe that will arrive for iOS and Android devices with this action game. Additionally, the final chapter of Kingdom Heats Dark Road will arrive this August as a free update.

Source: Square Enix