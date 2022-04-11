Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – U.S. bond yields rise to new three-year highs ahead of potentially dramatic U.S. inflation figures due to be released on Tuesday. Elon Musk changes his mind about joining Twitter’s board and continues to criticize the social media company on his own platform.

French President Emmanuel Macron is poised for a runoff against right-wing leader Marine Le Pen in French presidential elections, and Russia relaxes capital controls as Western sanctions prove to be more bark than bite.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, April 11th.

1. US bond yields hit highs

U.S. bond yields hit 2.75% for the first time since March 2019, at the start of a week likely to be dominated by data from , which is set to record another 40-year peak.

At 8:07 am, US 10-year bonds were up 1.69% to 2.761%, while the more sensitive US bond yields were up 2.37% to 2.5797%.

Ahead of Tuesday’s data, there will be another round of Fed speeches: regional presidents, and {{ecl-37||Charles Evans}} are expected to speak throughout the day, as will the governor of DC.

The phenomenon of global inflation was in evidence overnight: and from China, although they did not reach their peaks. The and from China also grew stronger than expected in March. The central bank is yet to announce monetary policy easing throughout this week, however.

2. US stocks set to open lower

U.S. stock markets are set to open lower later amid continued unease over rising bond yields and their ability to generate some nasty surprises in the upcoming first-quarter earnings season.

At 8:11 am ET, 100 futures were down 0.63%, while A and A were down 0.27% and 0.01%, respectively.

The market came under renewed pressure over the past week as the need to factor in higher discount rates in stock valuations has again weighed disproportionately on tech stocks that are yet to generate positive cash flow for a few years.

Stocks likely to be in focus later on include ADRs from Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:), which said over the weekend it will suspend production due to disruptions related to Covid-19 lockdowns. prices of its three SUV models. Also in focus will be JetBlue (NASDAQ:), which has pruned its summer schedule over the weekend in an effort to reduce the risk of disruptions.

Elon Musk will not join the Twitter board. CEO Parag Agrawal said Saturday that Musk turned down his offer of a board seat, suggesting there was too much conflict between the board’s goals and those of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:) (SA:) CEO. Twitter (NYSE:) (SA:) shares are down more than 4% in premarket trading, having rallied as much as 25% last week in response to news that Musk had built a 9.2% stake.

It’s unclear how Musk intends to proceed now. He called his participation “passive” but spent much of the past week and the weekend tweeting about how the company could improve its service and its finances. An “activist” investor is usually required to disclose more about their intentions through the usual regulatory channels. Musk—whose activity on the site has brought him SEC heartache more than once—has not yet done so.

3. High in oil royalties

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) projects that in 2022, oil royalties should rise 58.9%, to R$ 118.7 billion, because of the high price of a barrel in the international market. In January of this year alone, the forecast is almost R$ 77 billion. In 2021, the collection of states, municipalities and the Union on oil increased by 65%.

The states and municipalities of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Espírito Santo tend to benefit the most from the growth in oil royalties. Specialists consulted by O Globo point out, however, that this amount should be invested in long-term public health, education and environment policies, as provided for by law, because of the elections, when mayors and governors tend to spend more on the public machine to reinforce the electoral campaigns of the parties.

As of 8:14 am, U.S. crude futures were down 3.91% to $94.42, while futures were down 3.43% to $99.25.

4. Macron ready for a second round against Le Pen

President Emmanuel Macron emerged at the top of France’s first round of presidential elections, just under four points ahead of right-wing populist leader Marine Le Pen.

The two will now face off in a second round of voting in two weeks. Macron had won a similar clash by 66% to 34% in 2017, but faces a much fiercer race this time after Le Pen scored heavily with a campaign focused on the cost-of-living crisis and Macron’s unpopular plans to raise the bar. pension age.

Eurozone bond markets and the euro itself staged a modest relief rally, aware that Le Pen has the biggest boost. Opinion polls suggest she has narrowed the gap to Macron from more than 30% a month ago to less than 4% now.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany waved at putting in place financial support measures for its energy companies, while data showed the UK economy slowed to a crawl in February.

5. Russia relaxes capital controls

Russia’s central bank relaxed some of its most onerous capital controls in yet another sign that its economy is adjusting to sanctions imposed by the US, European Union (EU), UK, Japan and Australia.

The central bank will lift the 12% surcharge on foreign exchange transactions that it had imposed at the end of February to prevent people from buying dollars and euros.

The ruble’s official rate has dropped by around 2.6% in response, but its signal value has been hampered by sanctions, which still restrict the free buying and selling of currency. Elsewhere, French bank Société Générale (PA:) has effectively returned its Russian unit Rosbank to its original owner, the oligarch Vladimir Potanin.