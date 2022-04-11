Stuffed animal collection worth R$150 million confiscated in Spain

The Spanish Civil Guard seized on Sunday (10) a private collection of 1,090 stuffed animals from a businessman. 400 of them belong to protected or endangered species.

It is estimated that the collection of animals is the largest in the country and one of the largest in Europe and would be valued at more than 29 million euros (about R$ 150 million) on the black market.

According to authorities, the pieces were located in two large warehouses in the city of Batéra, in northern Valencia. Of these animals, 405 belonged to the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), a convention responsible for regulating the purchase and sale of species of fauna and flora, which also aims to avoid the risk of extinction caused by the trade. International.

Many species of stuffed animals are endangered, according to the Spanish Civil Guard Image: Reproduction/Spanish Civil Guard

Many of the confiscated species are now extinct, such as the “dammah oryx”, also known as the Sahara oryx, an animal that ceased to exist in the early 2000s, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list ( IUCN).

Spanish authorities have also come across other species that are close to disappearing, such as the Bengal tiger and the addax, popularly known as the white antelope.

Animals such as cheetah, lion, leopard, lynx, polar bear, white rhino and snow leopard were found. Other collectibles that caught the attention of officials were about 200 large ivory tusks of elephants.

investigations

The recovery of these animals is part of the “Valcites” operation, which, according to the Associated Press, began in November, when Spanish authorities discovered the existence of a private collection. Now, the efforts of the Civil Guard are directed to the crimes of smuggling of species of flora and fauna from different locations. The owner of the collection is suspected of trafficking and other crimes against the environment.

The Civil Guard is also analyzing documents provided by the person responsible for the seized pieces that may prove ownership.