Swedish government opens debate on NATO membership – 04/11/2022

Sweden’s social democratic government today announced the start of an internal debate on the country’s strategic situation and the possibility of joining NATO, a scenario open since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Swedish Prime Minister and leader of the ruling party, Magdalena Andersson, said at the end of March that she “does not exclude” running a candidacy for the Western military alliance, after having initially expressed that she preferred her country to stay out of alliances. military.

The Social Democratic Party, historically opposed to joining NATO, confirmed at its last congress a proposal to that effect.

Andersson said she is ready to change her strategy, five months before the elections, when the issue will be a central issue.

The party’s number two, Tobias Baudin, indicated that the debate is open to all members of the party and will be “a broader discussion than the question of yes or no to NATO membership”.

The “dialogue on security policy” should end before summer (northern hemisphere, winter in Brazil), indicated the social-democratic leader.

The change in direction by Sweden’s main party would open the way for the country to join the Atlantic alliance, at a time when Finland is also preparing to make that decision before the summer.