Tesla’s Elon Musk earned about R$10,000 per second in 2021

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is the richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of $219 billion;

In the 2021 list, the mogul appeared with the net worth of $151 billion;

The billionaire’s fortune grew after the jump in Tesla’s share price in 2021.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, an electric car company, and founder and chief executive officer of SpaceX, a maker of aerospace systems and space transport services, is the richest person in the world, with an estimated fortune of $219 billion. of R$ 1 trillion at the current price, according to ‘Forbes’ magazine.

In the 2021 list, the tycoon appeared with a net worth of $151 billion. This demonstrates that his fortune grew by $68 million from last year to 2022.

In other accounts, the value represents a gain of US$ 186.3 million, around R$ 877 million, per day; or US$ 7.76 million, equivalent to R$ 36.5 million, per hour; US$ 129.8 thousand, around R$ 609 thousand, per minute; or US$ 2,156, about R$ 10,152, per second.

Putting the value earned per second in comparison with the reality in Brazil, it is possible to see that the average Brazilian monthly income remained at R$ 2,489 in the quarter ended in January this year, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) .

The billionaire’s net worth growth was heavily influenced by Tesla’s share price rise during 2021.

*The information is from Época Negócios.