The 10 richest self-made women in the world in 2022

Of the 2,668 billionaires in the worldonly 327 are women – and most of them inherited wealth. But 101 women, including 11 who share the money with their spouse, did it alone.

These self-made women are worth a total of US$331 billion (R$1.5 trillion), and they have become rich in everything from petrochemicals and roofing to casinos and Little Caesar’s pizza.

It was a down year for billionaires overall, with 87 fewer faces on the Forbes World’s Billionaires list in 2022. The number of self-made women also dropped, by 7, thanks in part to notable departures, as the co-founder of Bumble, Whitney WolfeHerdand Chinese vaping mogul Kate Wangboth newcomers last year.

There are 45 self-taught women from China (compared to a record 57 last year) – including the real estate developer Chan Laiwa and the soy sauce moguls Li Xuhui and Cheng Xue – more than in any other country on the planet. And some of these women have seen their fortunes increase by more than 50% due to rising stock prices. A 79% rise in the share price of Qiu Minxiu’s Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical semiconductor business brings his fortune to $2.5 billion, up $1.2 billion than last year.

China also launched 3 new billionaires this year. One of them is Lu Yiwen, co-founder of Darry Ring. The company, which went public in December, says it limits customers to just one engagement ring in their lifetime because “true love is eternal.” Miranda Qu, co-founder of e-commerce site Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), is also new. Qu’s store, which has collaborated with big names like L’Oreal, has been described as a cross between Instagram and Amazon.

In second place, behind China, is the United States, with 24 self-made billionaires. The fortune of the Turkish immigrant Eren Ozmen increased by more than a billion dollars this year after aerospace company Sierra Nevada Corp. received a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion (R$ 21.3 billion). Kim Kardashianmeanwhile, is US$800 million (BRL 3.8 billion) richer this year after her shaping belt company, Skims, reached a valuation of USD 3.2 billion (BRL 15.2 billion). ).

Falguni Nayar is now India’s richest woman, with an estimated net worth of US$4.5 billion, thanks to the success of her fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, which went public in November. Other notable newcomers to the list include Rihannawhose stake in cosmetics company Fenty Beauty made her Barbados’ first billionaire and the co-founder and CEO of the Canva app, Melanie Perkins, Australia’s youngest billionaire; the filipina Betty Ang, who made a fortune with instant noodles and his food company Monde Nissin; and the south korean Yoo Jung-hyunco-founder and 14% owner of Korea’s largest video game company, Nexon.

These self-made women range from Alice Schwartz95, who founded Bio-Rad Laboratories with her late husband David in 1952, Perkins and Rihanna, both aged 34 years. While there is still a lot of work to be done to level the playing field – only 30% of female billionaires are self-made – these pioneers are leading the way.

See the 10 richest self-made women in the world below.

1. Fan Hongwei

Net worth: US$ 18.2 billion (R$ 86.4 billion)

source of wealth: Petrochemical

Parents: China

Fan Hongwei, the 13th richest woman in the world, presides over Hengli Petrochemical, an oil refinery and chemical fiber company in China. Fan’s fortune has not changed from a year ago.

2. Rafaela Aponte

Net worth: US$ 16.8 billion* (R$ 79.8 billion)

source of wealth: Containers

Parents: Switzerland

Rafaela and her husband, Gianluigi, founded the Mediterranean Shipping Company in 1970. It currently has 600 ships in 155 countries and is the largest shipping company in the world. The couple’s fortune has increased by an estimated $6.1 billion this year as global supply chain woes have boosted container companies’ profits.

3. Wu Yajun

Net worth: US$ 15.3 billion (R$ 72.6 billion)

source of wealth: Properties

Parents: China

A former journalist, Wu Yajun co-founded real estate developer Longfor Properties with her now ex-husband in 1993. The Hong Kong-listed company is known for its 61 shopping malls in China. In 2018, she transferred a 44% stake to her daughter Cai Xinyi.

4. Diane Hendricks

Net worth: US$ 10.7 billion (R$ 50.8 billion)

source of wealth: Construction

Parents: U.S

The richest woman in America, Hendricks presides over ABC Supply, the largest distributor of roofing materials in the United States. Hendricks, who co-founded the business with her late husband in 1982, has grown the company from three locations to 811 and generated annual revenue of more than $12 billion.

5. Judy Love

Net worth: US$ 9.7 billion* (R$ 46 billion)

source of wealth: Retail and gas

Parents: U.S

Another power couple, Judy and Tom Love, founded Love’s Travel Stops & Country, a chain of gas station convenience stores, in 1964. Judy kept the books and still serves as executive secretary for the company, which has more than 550 locations in 41 states and 32,000 employees.

6.Wang Laichun

Net worth: US$ 9.5 billion (R$ 45.1 billion)

source of wealth: electronic components

Parents: China

She is president and co-founder of Luxshare Precision Industry, a cable and connector manufacturing company in China. One of her most notable customers is Apple. Luxshare supplies iPhone connector cables and manufactures AirPods. Wang started the business with his brother in 2004 and went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2010.

7. Zhong Huijuan

Net worth: US$ 8.1 billion (R$ 38.4 billion)

source of wealth: Pharmaceuticals

Parents: China

A former chemistry professor, she founded Hong Kong-listed drugmaker Hansoh Pharmaceuticals in 2015. She presides over the company and owns more than three-quarters of its shares — which have dropped 50% in the past year — with her daughter, Sun Yuan.

8. Lynda Resnick

Net worth: US$ 8 billion* (R$ 38 billion)

source of wealth: Agriculture and water

Parents: U.S

Resnick is vice president of Wonderful Company, the group behind popular food products like Wonderful Pistachios, Pom Wonderful and Fiji Water. She and her husband Stewart founded the business in the late 1970s. Resnick oversees marketing and product development; she won a Gold Effie Award for her Teleflora ad, “Flowers in a Gift”.

9. Zhou Qunfei

Net worth: US$ 7.1 billion (R$ 33.7 billion)

source of wealth: smartphone screens

Parents: Hong Kong, China

The former factory worker is the founder and CEO of Lens Technology, which supplies smartphone screens to big brands like Samsung, LG and Microsoft. In 2015, she was the richest woman in the world, after a successful IPO that quintupled the stock price. But Qunfei lost more than half of his wealth in the past year as Lens Technology shares have dropped 54% since March 2021, amid analyst performance concerns over poor net profit results.

10. Judy Faulkner

Net worth: US$ 7 billion (R$ 33.2 billion)

Source of wealth: IT in health

Parents: U.S

Faulkner’s Epic software is used by leading hospitals and other customers, who use it to record medical information for more than 225 million patients. She founded Epic in a basement in 1979.

* Shares fortune with a spouse