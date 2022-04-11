The 6 First Signs That Could Indicate You Have Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease, also known as Parkinson’s disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder, that is, it occurs because of the degeneration of cells in a specific region of the brain, affecting the movements of the body of people, especially the elderly, causing still others symptoms.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease and according to the website Meganotícias (in Spanish), people react differently when they are affected with the condition, where there is a progress of deterioration, causing involuntary movements and consequently preventing them from working, driving, among others. other activities.

Alzheimer’s, another neurodegenerative disease, causes memory problems. In Parkinson’s, the most common symptoms are muscle tremors, however, they usually appear when the disease is already in an advanced state.

first symptoms

According to the website specializing in Parkinson’s disease, Parkinson’s UK (in English), there are some symptoms before the tremors start. Are they:

1. Insomnia and interruptions during sleep, which are one of the first forms of deterioration observed;

2. Progressive loss of smell;

3. Constipation and urinary incontinence, especially at night or suddenly during the day;

4. Changes in writing, as the brain begins to have structural changes due to the cells, causing smaller and smaller movements, consequently decreasing handwriting;

5. Depression, extreme sadness or a feeling of emptiness are also symptoms that recur several months before other signs;

6. Excessive fatigue. Changes in chemical balances in the brain can lead people who had a high energy level to a high level of tiredness.

ATTENTION!

This text is for information purposes only. If you notice any of the symptoms or have questions, make an appointment with a specialist doctor.

