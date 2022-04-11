Uber will make train, plane and bus available for travel in the UK

Uber announced this week that it will include trains, planes and buses as transport options in its UK app.

Alternatives should be available to tourists and residents from the British summer of 2022, between June and September.

“Everyone values ​​the freedom to make travel arrangements simply and conveniently, which is why we are excited to become an all-rounder for all your travel needs,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber UK Regional Manager, as well as Northern and Eastern Europe.

In the land of the queen, the company already offers races not only by car, but also on bikes, scooters and boats, so including trains and buses would be a “natural progression”, according to the executive stressed in a press release.

The company will not offer these services, however, it will only have to make the link through the application with other partner companies that carry out the trips in this type of means of locomotion. Thus, it will be possible to buy tickets, schedule travel times and order rides in an integrated way.

Uber is expected to soon offer car rentals in the UK as well. The company told Travel and Leisure magazine that, at the moment, it has no plans to expand these services to other countries, such as the US.