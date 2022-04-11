Ukraine announces another prisoner swap with Russia

Ukraine announced on Saturday, 9, that it carried out the “third exchange” of prisoners with Russia, which allowed the release of 12 Ukrainian soldiers and 14 civilians.

“By order of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, the third exchange of prisoners took place today. Twelve of our soldiers are returning home, including one officer. Ukrainian minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, on Telegram.

Kremlin human rights delegate Tatiana Moskalkova stated, in turn, that 14 Russian sailors were allowed to return home during this exchange.

“Fourteen sailors from the civilian ship Azov Concord”, detained since February, according to Moskalkova, by the Ukrainian army in the port of Mariupol, a city on the Sea of ​​Azov devastated by Russian troops, were “released and evacuated to a safe place”, he said on Telegram.

Ukraine carried out its first prisoner exchange with Russia in late March, a month after the start of the conflict, when ten Russian soldiers were exchanged for ten Ukrainian servicemen. In the same agreement, eleven Russian civilian sailors, rescued from a ship that sank in the Black Sea near Odessa, were sent to Russia in exchange for the release of 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors, captured by the Russians.

On April 1, Ukraine announced the release of 86 of its soldiers captured by Russia, in an exchange for Russian soldiers whose number was not disclosed.

