Ukraine says Russian soldiers stole radioactive substances from Chernobyl – News













At Russian forces that occupied Chernobyl stole radioactive substances from laboratories that could be lethal, the state agency for managing the exclusion zone that surrounds the former nuclear power plant said on Sunday (10).

Russian forces occupied the Chernobyl plant on the first day of the invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, and remained in this highly radioactive zone for more than a month, before withdrawing on March 31.















The agency reported on Facebook that Russian soldiers looted two laboratories in the region. According to authorities, they entered a storage zone and stole 133 highly radioactive substances.

“Even a small part of this activity is deadly if handled unprofessionally,” the agency added.

This week, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Gulashchenko said Russian soldiers had been exposed to a “scary” amount of radioactivity and said some of them had less than a year to live.

The Chernobyl plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear catastrophe in 1986.














