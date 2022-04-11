Ukrainian resistance depends on US, says Zelensky

posted on 04/10/2022 19:15



(credit: 60 minutes/disclosure)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian resistance to an upcoming Russian offensive would depend on US support. The statement was made during an interview with correspondent Scott Pelley, on the program 60 minutesshown by the North American channel CBS this Sunday (10/4).

“It all depends on how quickly we are helped by the United States,” he said. The US has supplied Ukraine with hundreds of millions of dollars in weaponry, including anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons systems, but Ukrainian officials have asked US and NATO allies for fighter jets and more heavy weaponry.

The previous week, the State Department and the Pentagon announced that the US was sending $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, bringing total assistance to more than $1.7 billion since the invasion began in late February. this year. On Thursday (7/4), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for more weapons during a meeting.

Zelensky also said that he expects that in the coming weeks there will be a new phase of the war, due to the Russian presence in the south of the country. “We think this will be a new phase of this war,” he said. “We don’t know how much Russian weaponry there will be, but we understand that there will be many times more than there is now,” he added.

As per the satellite images examined by Maxar Technologies and cited by CNN International, a Russian military convoy is moving into southern Ukraine through the eastern town of Velykyi Burluk. Russian forces are planning to move to the city of Kharkiv, the network reported, citing Friday’s comments from Ukraine’s defense intelligence chief.



