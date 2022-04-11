Understand what aphasia is and how to avoid the disease – Infonet – What is news in Sergipe

In recent days, a neurological condition that directly compromises language functions has been widely discussed. When researching the concept of the word ‘aphasia’, it will be easy to find the definition ‘partial or total loss of speech or language understanding resulting from brain damage’. As it is a condition generated by an underlying disease, preventing aphasia means preventing diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and all others that can generate this type of sequel.

In the capital of Sergipe, the Municipality of Aracaju, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), offers clinical consultations for the general population at all Basic Health Units (UBSs), as well as monitoring users with hypertensive or diabetes conditions. , in addition to making referrals to the specialized network, through the Aracaju Medical Specialty Center (Cemar Siqueira Campos), when necessary.

Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) is among the main diseases that generate the condition of aphasia, but tumors, inflammatory diseases, nervous system bleeding or degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, can also generate this condition.

As the SMS neurologist, Marcos Aurélio Alves, guides, the form of prevention depends on the cause, and therefore the ways to prevent it are directly linked to the care with each disease.

“For example, a person who has had a stroke can be caused by hypertension or the indiscriminate use of tobacco, so the most appropriate thing is that there is a control of all habits or conditions that can lead to brain diseases. Control blood pressure and diabetes, cholesterol, not smoking, avoid a sedentary lifestyle”, he guides.

Symptoms

The diagnosis of aphasia is made by the neurologist, but some symptoms may be noticed by the patient or close person. Emission of incomplete sentences, meaningless, word exchanges or even speaking incomprehensible words are among the most common symptoms.

“Aphasia is not a disease, it is a symptom that translates as a language difficulty. It may be a difficulty in emitting speech or understanding. In the first case it is called motor aphasia and the individual hears but cannot speak. When the opposite occurs, we call it comprehension aphasia”, explains the neurologist.

Service access

The search for a better quality of life results in the prevention of several diseases, including vascular diseases. Avoiding smoking, practicing regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet are habits that reduce the chances of hypertension, diabetes and obesity, as well as the risks of underlying diseases that can generate aphasia.

Users residing in Aracaju can receive the necessary follow-up through the Basic Health Units. To access the service, those who are not yet linked to a reference UBS must register at the neighborhood unit, presenting their ID, CPF and proof of residence in Aracaju.

From this initial access to the basic unit, the user will undergo a medical consultation and evaluation and, depending on the case, will be referred to the necessary programs and services, with access to medication dispensing, examinations and consultations in the specialized network.

Source: WFP