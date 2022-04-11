VIDEO: Mysterious sea creature surprises bathers in Australia | Unusual World

iG montage / Images: playback / Twitter Sea creature caught the attention of beachgoers in Australia

A mysterious sea creature was found on Bondi Beach in Australia and caught the attention of beachgoers who were in the area. Brought by the sea, the animal appeared on the sand strip of the beach last Tuesday (5).

The animal, hitherto unidentified, was first spotted by a local resident. Images shared on social media show the dark-colored animal with an opening that resembles a mouth wrapped in pieces of algae.

playback / twitter The animal’s appearance caught the attention of bathers

A supervisor at SeaLife Sydney Aquarium explained to the portal TMZ

that the creature, in fact, is a species of dead stingray, which was already without its fins and tail, so it had a curious appearance.

See the video of the animal: