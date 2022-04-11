VIDEO: Mysterious sea creature surprises bathers in Australia | Unusual World

Sea creature caught the attention of beachgoers in Australia
A mysterious sea creature was found on Bondi Beach in Australia and caught the attention of beachgoers who were in the area. Brought by the sea, the animal appeared on the sand strip of the beach last Tuesday (5).

The animal, hitherto unidentified, was first spotted by a local resident. Images shared on social media show the dark-colored animal with an opening that resembles a mouth wrapped in pieces of algae.

A supervisor at SeaLife Sydney Aquarium explained to the portal TMZ
that the creature, in fact, is a species of dead stingray, which was already without its fins and tail, so it had a curious appearance.

