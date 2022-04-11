Video shows despair and rush after missile attack on train station in Ukraine – News

People crowded a building near the Kramatorsk train station after sounds of explosions were heard at the scene, in eastern Ukraine, on Friday (8), shows a video of local TV obtained by Reuters agency.

The body of a man with blood around it was seen on the ground outside the station, and vehicles on the street were on fire.

Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene to put out the flames from the vehicle.

Images from before the explosions showed crowds of people gathered in the station building and on the platform with their luggage.

The location of the video obtained by Reuters was verified using archival footage that matches the building’s features, including the surrounding buildings and roads.

The city’s mayor, who estimated that 4,000 people were gathered there at the time of the attack, said at least 52 had died.





The President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, called for a “firm global response” Friday’s missile attack on the train station that was packed with women, children and the elderly in Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that the missiles that hit the station were used only by Ukraine’s military and that the Russian Armed Forces had no designated targets in Kramatorsk on Friday. All statements by Ukrainian authorities about the attack were “provocations”, he said.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from besieged regions had been agreed on Saturday, including one for people evacuated by private transport from the devastated port city of Mariupol.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko said he expected only 50,000 to 62,000 of his city’s 220,000 residents to remain within a week or two.

