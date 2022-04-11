War in Ukraine: Why Russia wants to dominate the Donbas region

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Why Russia wants to dominate the Donbas region 5 Views

Russian soldiers are seen on a tank in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk, controlled by pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine, March 26, 2022

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Russian troops now control large swaths of eastern Ukraine, which has vowed to fight for every meter of its territory.

Russia withdrew troops from the Kiev region and shifted much of the focus of the war to eastern Ukraine after a series of defeats near the capital. This move to the region known as the Donbas could mean prolonging the conflict.

What does Russian President Vladimir Putin need in order to claim his goal of “liberating” Ukraine’s former industrial heartland? And will it be possible to achieve this goal?

Russian forces have already caused a humanitarian catastrophe in eastern Ukraine, reducing the city of Mariupol to ruins, but have failed to inflict defeat on the Ukrainian armed forces.

Preparing for the strengthening of the Russian onslaught in the east of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised: “We will fight for every meter of our land”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China rejects ‘baseless’ US accusations over Shanghai confinement – News

China qualified this Sunday (10) as “baseless accusations” US criticism to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved