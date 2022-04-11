Warning signs for Parkinson’s disease

tremors. We hear about Parkinson’s disease and almost immediately associate it with this motor symptom.

The most recognizable. But not the only one. And is that this neurological disease manifests itself with other signs to which we must also be attentive.



–Continues after advertising–

Something we have to keep in mind. “Parkinson’s disease (PD) affects 1% of people over 65 years of age and its frequency increases with age; therefore, aging is the main risk factor. Second, in about 10% of cases the disease can be hereditary,” says Dr. Juan Carlos Martínez Castrillo, Head of the Neurodegenerative Diseases Section at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid.

We asked him who it affects the most and he tells us it’s a little more common in men than women (55% vs 45%).

“It can appear at any age, although it is rare below the age of 30 and then the frequency increases. It is more frequent in rural than urban environments and less frequent in smokers”, he adds.

Warning against other symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

What seems clear is that there are important non-motor symptoms that can appear in PD. They are depression, apathy, cognitive deficit, tiredness, urinary problems, constipation and pain. Motor and non-motor symptoms vary greatly from patient to patient.

Why do non-motor symptoms tend to go more unnoticed, when they are also important?

The non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease are frequent and disabling, so they greatly affect the patient’s quality of life. But it is true that, until relatively recently, they were largely unknown as symptoms of the disease compared to motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness or slowness of movement.

And they must be taken into account because, as the doctor says, all patients have or will have some non-motor symptoms throughout the course of the disease.



–Continues after advertising–

Some of them even precede the motor symptoms and therefore the diagnosis by years. Among the most frequent are constipation, REM sleep disorders, fatigue, anxiety, apathy, urinary disorders, hyposmia, cognitive disorders, hypersialorrhea -excessive salivation- and pain.

What comes first, motor symptoms or non-motor symptoms?

The doctor explains that some non-motor symptoms, such as constipation, REM sleep behavioral disorders and hyposmia, may precede the motor symptoms of the disease by many years, which today allow us to make a clinical diagnosis.

“We know that when the motor symptoms appear and we make the diagnosis, much of the degenerative process of the disease has already been completed, so if in the future we have treatments that can stop the degenerative process of the disease, the symptoms will not be the early motricity that will be fundamental for that these treatments are more effective”, he explains.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related