“We will not back down.” Chechnya leader says Russians will occupy Kyiv

THE President of the Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, warned this Monday that Russia is planning an offensive not only in Mariupol, currently under siege by Russian forces, but also in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine.

“We will liberate Lugansk and Donetsk first, and then take Kyiv and all the other cities,” he said, in a video message posted on his Telegram account, quoted by Reuters.

Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, assured that the Ukrainian capital will be taken over by the Russian army.

“I assure you: we will not back down,” he warned.

It is recalled that the leader of Chechnya has been the target of several accusations of violation of human rights by the United States and the European Union (EU), which he has denied.

After two wars with the Chechen separatists, after the fall of the Soviet Union, Russia granted Kadyrov autonomy, considering it one of Putin’s strong men.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, which has killed at least 1,793 civilians, including 176 children, and injured 2,439, including 336 minors, according to the latest United Nations (UN) data. .

The conflict also led to the flight of more than 11 million people, of which 4.5 million to neighboring countries, and an undetermined number of military casualties.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

