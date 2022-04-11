What is known about Russian debt and the ‘selective non-payment’ rating

Russia is approaching a general “default” after failing to honor a dollar-denominated debt this week, prompting the S&P rating agency to declare on Saturday (9) that the country is in a situation of “no selective payment”.

– How does debt repayment work? –

When a country or company takes out a debt in foreign currency or pays interest, this amount is transferred by a national bank to a foreigner.

The latter must verify that it is possible to make the payment and then the amounts are transferred to the creditors.

Why so much prudence? In November 2018, French bank Société Générale was fined US$1.34 billion by US authorities for avoiding embargoes enacted by Washington.

Earlier, bank BNP Paribas acknowledged in 2014 that it violated US sanctions against Cuba, Iran and Sudan, and paid $8.9 billion to avoid a US trial.

– What does a country’s debt moratorium mean? –

A country is considered in payment default when it is unable to honor its financial commitments to its creditors, which may be other countries, financial institutions (such as the IMF and the World Bank) or investors.

Non-payment is considered partial when a country only repays part of its obligations.

The government can declare a moratorium and announce that it stops paying its creditors, as Russia did in 1998 with its local debt.

The ad can also come from a rating agency when the grace period expires.

Cessation of payments can also be made official by a private creditor or by the US agency ISDA, which governs CDS insurance against non-payment, to whom the default is declared.

– Russia is on the verge of suspension of payments? –

For several weeks, Russia ruled out the possibility of a moratorium, as the US Treasury allowed the use of foreign exchange deposited by Moscow abroad to honor its payments.

In March, Russia repaid the interest, showing a willingness to pay.

As part of financial sanctions against Russia, the United States announced on Monday that it had banned Russia from paying its debt with dollars deposited in the American system.

Consequently, JPMorgan bank, which acted as intermediary in the payment, blocked the transaction.

Then, the Russian Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that it had paid in rubles the equivalent of 650 million dollars due on April 4.

This determined that the financial rating agency S&P Global Ratings this Saturday downgraded Russia’s foreign currency rating to “selective non-payment”.

This rating is one notch above the lowest, “D”, which implies a general moratorium.

This means that S&P considers that Russia can pay future terms on time.

“The Russian state, like many Russian companies, has been pushed into a technical ‘default’, an unprecedented fact,” Slim Souissi, an expert in banking and sovereign debt defaults, told AFP.

“The refund must be made on terms that are equally favorable to what was agreed in principle”, so insofar as the refund was in rubles, when the contract stipulated that it was in dollars, this could be considered a non-payment”, informed.

– Who acts as referee? –

The other major risk ratings, Fitch and Moody’s, failed to analyze Russian debt and that of Russian companies in the context of sanctions enacted against Moscow.

S&P Global Ratings, which had planned to stop issuing ratings for Russia after April 15, gave its final opinion on Saturday.

– Are there possible lawsuits? –

“Theoretically,” creditors could “try to file a lawsuit against the Russian state to collect their payments,” Souissi insisted.

Russia can also challenge the “default” and take it to court, claiming that it was unable to honor payments due to sanctions.

