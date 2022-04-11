What is sleep hygiene and how can it help you? see tips

Proper nutrition and exercise recurring symptoms are always highlighted when you hear about a healthier life, but there are several other elements that balance this balance and that cannot be left aside, such as a good night’s sleep.

Routine is made up of several tasks and, on numerous occasions, self-care is neglected: failure to take hydration breaks or even a moment to eat. However, another equally relevant point is to be able to rest, especially at the end of the day, when the body needs to relax and restore its energies through rest.

Although realities are different between individuals, what does not change is a basic need: sleep well is part of the process for good health. It is important to emphasize that daily conditions can influence, and the resolution is not always just about changing or adopting new habits. At the sign of difficulties, specialized follow-up should be considered.







Changing habits can be a key factor in improving sleep Photo: Reewungjunerr / Adobe Stock

A detail that few know is that, regardless of the amount of hours that each one needs, the fundamental point is to get as much time as possible in the stage called REM. It is during this period of deep sleep that we really rest and that the brain records important information received throughout the day. During this last stage, we usually dream and muscle spasms can occur.

Do you know what sleep hygiene is?

In short, it is a series of good practices that aim to improve sleep habits to enhance sleep and ensure proper rest. Below, check out 6 tips that can help you sleep better.

change habits

First, you need to be willing and open to the process of changing habits, such as trying to sleep a little earlier than usual. Understand which habits prevent you from having a restful night and focus on them.

the comfort

You can’t think of a satisfying night’s rest without associating it with comfort. Pillows and mattress are the items we remember right away, but they have more aspects than just softness. It is necessary to assess whether the density of both is suitable for you, whether the pillow provides good support for the neck and head, whether the mattress has a negative impact on the spine, among others. In addition, a factor that deserves attention is the environment, whether to avoid lights or seek the ideal temperature of the room.

Eat well

A quality diet is a big step towards ensuring the amount of vitamins and nutrients that the body needs, generating the necessary and indispensable energy for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, it is essential to have specialized nutritional monitoring, which will make sure that a balanced diet is implemented and fulfilled, and that you can take care that consumption at night does not have a negative influence.

Paying attention to the general diet also involves thinking about the times of the day: try to eat light foods at night to facilitate digestion in this time. Avoid caffeinated drinks or other stimulants when it is close to bedtime.

Do exercises

Keeping the body healthy requires a series of practices and it is this set that will contribute to general well-being. Including physical activities in everyday life is a great way to take care of health, but be careful about the times of practices, avoid disrupting your bedtime. The endorphin released during exercises is good for the body and can be an ally, but it is worth an attention: be careful when inserting physical exercises close to bedtime. Assess whether you are able to rest or whether this type of activity wakes you up and makes it difficult to fall asleep.

Avoid your cell phone at bedtime

It is common for us to pick up our cell phone at the end of the night to spend time waiting to fall asleep. However, this practice can have the opposite effect, as the brightness of the device tends to stimulate the production of cortisol, which interferes with sleep and can impact the production of melatonin, the so-called sleep hormone.

meditate

Meditation uses several tools so that practitioners can achieve their goals, with emphasis on reducing stress and anxiety, usually the goals of those who meditate. The practice works on the connection between mind and body and therefore has the ability to allow greater attention to breathing, for example. Inserting it into everyday life can collaborate in the process of self-knowledge and help to achieve a state of calm, with reduced anxiety and stress, something that tends to favor a restful night’s sleep.

The main tip is: the brain likes routine! Therefore, it is interesting to create one that shows him and his body that it is the time to sleep. Dim the lights, read a book, have a drink that helps, like tea, or meditate. Have good habits.

