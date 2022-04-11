Whatsapp will stop working on these phones in the next few days

We know the app Whatsapp is constantly updated by the system itself. As updates are carried out, new functions are released to users of the messaging platform.

Learn all about supported operating systems

According to the platform itself, the devices and software are always changing, which is why the application always checks which devices are able to receive the version of the messenger.

See which operating systems are currently supported by the WhatsApp application:

Devices with operating system Android 4.1 and later versions;

iPhones with iOS 10 and later versions;

Devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

According to WhatsApp, every year they check mobile phones with software that are not compatible with the messenger and the number of users, in order to define those that are no longer compatible with the application. This is because it is possible that these devices no longer reach the most recently created application security updates, or that they may not be able to include the new functions for the application to work.

What happens if your device is no longer compatible with the WhatsApp software?

Even before the application stops working, it will send a message notifying the user that that device is no longer compatible with the WhatsApp application software. In addition, some reminders will be sent that the system needs to be updated, but some devices may no longer have support to make the necessary updates.

See the list of cell phones that the WhatsApp application will stop working

The WhatsApp application will stop working in April for some cell phone models. People using Android, Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0 and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 will no longer be able to use the WhatsApp app.

Check the list of models: