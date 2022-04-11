Whatsapp will stop working on these phones in the next few days

We know the app Whatsapp is constantly updated by the system itself. As updates are carried out, new functions are released to users of the messaging platform.
See also: WhatsApp news: platform tests reaction similar to Instagram
Learn all about supported operating systems
According to the platform itself, the devices and software are always changing, which is why the application always checks which devices are able to receive the version of the messenger.
See which operating systems are currently supported by the WhatsApp application:
- Devices with operating system Android 4.1 and later versions;
- iPhones with iOS 10 and later versions;
- Devices with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later versions, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.
According to WhatsApp, every year they check mobile phones with software that are not compatible with the messenger and the number of users, in order to define those that are no longer compatible with the application. This is because it is possible that these devices no longer reach the most recently created application security updates, or that they may not be able to include the new functions for the application to work.
What happens if your device is no longer compatible with the WhatsApp software?
Even before the application stops working, it will send a message notifying the user that that device is no longer compatible with the WhatsApp application software. In addition, some reminders will be sent that the system needs to be updated, but some devices may no longer have support to make the necessary updates.
See the list of cell phones that the WhatsApp application will stop working
The WhatsApp application will stop working in April for some cell phone models. People using Android, Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0 and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 will no longer be able to use the WhatsApp app.
Check the list of models:
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus F3Q
- Apple iPhone SE
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus