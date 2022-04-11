who is the new russian commander in ukraine

Russian General Alexander Dvornikov, appointed this Saturday (9) as the new commander of operations in the Ukraine war, became known as “the butcher of Syria” due to his reputation for brutality against civilians between 2015 and 2016. in the intervention authorized by Vladimir Putin in support of the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad against rebels, militias and terrorist organizations.

In 2016, the officer who is now in charge of all the military operations of the invading troops in Ukrainian territory received from Putin himself the hero medal of the Russian Federation, one of the highest decorations in the country. experts heard by UOL analyze what could change with the presence of Dvornikov in the conflict.

With around 10,000 bombings in air strikes concentrated especially in the city of Aleppo, Russian forces fulfilled the mission of destroying the local infrastructure, also hitting residential areas occupied by civilians.

In Ukraine, the war is experiencing a moment of aggravation of actions, especially in the city of Bucha, with registration of at least 20 bodies in civilian clothes.

“Kill them all!” shouted a man in audio assigned to a Russian commander by the German intelligence service with an alleged order to shoot down civilians – the Russians deny it. This Friday (8), the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said that 164 corpses were found in the suburbs of the city.

“We have seen the cruel face of Putin’s army. Humanity is devastated and the whole world mourns with the people of Bucha,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, paying tribute to those killed in a mass grave.

‘Population in the crossfire’

Specialists understand that the presence of General Alexander Dvornikov at the head of Russian troops could intensify the conflict, and they draw a parallel with his performance in Syria.

“It’s the classic Russian military school, with the use of excessive firepower to break the enemy’s resistance. In practice, they will intensify attacks on transport infrastructure to block possible reinforcement routes for men and equipment. But the population will be caught in the middle of the crossfire. Unfortunately”, evaluates Sandro Teixeira Moita, professor at the Army Command and General Staff School.

He also projects the use of shares in residential areas. “In the Russian view, one of the principles is to break the opponent’s morale with casualties, destruction and mass flight, overloading the Ukrainian government,” he predicts. However, Teixeira sees an exaggeration in the nickname given to the officer.

He’s a typical Russian commander, very tough and heavy-handed. But I don’t think the nickname ‘butcher’ is appropriate. He ended up answering for the actions of Syria itself, which used barrel bombs, with metal explosives to seriously injure or kill.”

Sandro Teixeira Moita, professor at the Command and General Staff School

“[Dvornikov] is a combat-experienced general in all major Russian operations for the past 20 years. In Syria, he created a small but extremely effective and brutal machine. Ukrainians have reason to be concerned,” he adds.

‘In Syria, there was no concern about avoiding deaths’

Geographer and political scientist Tito Barcellos Pereira, who participates in study groups on geopolitics and the armed forces around the world, believes he was called the “butcher of Syria” due to attacks in civilian areas.

“In Syria, Russian troops had more freedom of engagement and fewer restrictions on the use of weapons. The Russians used smart weapons, such as missiles and guided bombs with targeted maneuvers. But they also used so-called ‘dumb bombs’, which are more conventional. And, as they flew high, the destruction reached the enemy’s barracks, but also all the surrounding civil infrastructure”, he analyzes.

According to him, these attacks were more common in Syria. “There wasn’t much concern about avoiding civilian deaths. If the target was there, it was destroyed. And the rest was treated as a ‘side effect,'” he notes.

Interlocution between Putin and the troops

Tito Barcellos Pereira highlights the fact that Russia has appointed a commander for the operation in Ukraine – according to him, an unprecedented position in Russian troops, until then composed of independent units.

“What is most striking is the creation of a position that did not exist. Probably, so that the Russians can solve command problems with a general in charge of all military operations on Ukrainian territory, involving the Navy, Army, Aerospace Forces, National Guard, Airborne Forces and Air Defense”, he lists.

Now, Russia has an intermediary figure between the commanders on the battlefield and the government of President Vladimir Putin.”

Tito Barcellos, geographer and political scientist

According to him, the independence of action of the different troops until then caused strategic problems.

“Without a person in charge of the operation, there are many generals in command. The impression is that there were two military districts conducting parallel wars without coordinating their actions and with a lack of communication between the officers. As a result, the troops suffered from logistical problems , because the flow of information is very slow”, he criticizes.