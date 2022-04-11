Why European Union and NATO fear Marine Le Pen victory in France | World

Once again, the duel between French President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, worries the European Union again.

Currently, France is in charge of the rotating presidency of the European Union and a defeat by Le Pen, who is against the European bloc and NATO, would not only strengthen French support for the EU, but also help to diminish the specter of the far right. on the mainland.

The re-election of Hungarian prime minister, ultranationalist Viktor Orbán, for his fourth consecutive term last week was a major setback for Brussels. “Adhering to populism and xenophobia, this is not France,” Macron recalled after the result of the first round.

In 2017, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, a longtime admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said at the time that if she won the election, she would call a referendum on a possible “Frexit”, France’s departure. of the European bloc. In addition, Le Pen had plans to abandon the euro and regain control of the borders to stop immigration.

These ideas no longer seem to guide her agenda, however, in these 2022 elections, the candidate of the Réunion National (RN) party insists that French law must prevail over European Union rules, thus defying the bloc’s highest court.

Le Pen tried to soften his image to reach the second round of the French elections. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, “Le Pen has created a distance between her smiling persona – posing with her pet cats and being harassed by teenagers for taking selfies on the street – and the radical reality of her far right, the anti-immigration manifesto. to keep France for the French.”

“She promised a referendum to change the Constitution in order to restrict the rights of immigrants and foreigners. Le Pen intends to prioritize natives over non-natives with housing, employment and health. She wants to eliminate nationality rights for children born and raised in France to foreign parents. “The fact that Le Pen is now closer to power than ever is, in part, a result of his own reformulation of political strategy.”

Several MEPs, from different political groups in the European Parliament, called on the French to mobilize and stop the far right in France.

Marine Le Pen poses a real threat to the European Union and NATO. In the next two weeks, until the second round of the French elections, both institutions will be closely monitoring the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

Brussels fears seeing France, one of the founding countries and driving force of the European bloc, fall into the hands of the Eurosceptic far-right. Among her promises, the leader of the Réunion National (RN) made clear her desire for France, the only nuclear power in the European Union, to no longer participate in NATO, “so that we are no longer trapped in conflicts that are not ours”, she declared.

Despite Le Pen condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she enjoys great relations with the Kremlin and, in 2014, received a €9 million loan from a Russian bank for her party. In these elections, the Le Pen family – whose father Jean-Marie ran and lost against then-president Jacques Chirac in 2002 – has never been closer to power.

Opinion polls believe the close race in the second round makes predictions difficult, even with President Emmanuel Macron’s slight advantage.