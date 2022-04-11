Woman dies after mixing bleach with detergent

In a pandemic season, the hygiene of surfaces, purchases brought from supermarkets, hands, etc. has become one of the main ways to prevent contamination. For this purpose, the main products used are: Sodium Hypochlorite, NaOCl, (sold as Sanitary Water) and Ethanol 70ºGL, CH3CH2OH, (trade name Álcool).

The health risk arises when, thinking about increasing the efficiency of fighting the coronavirus, some people mix these products with other everyday products, such as vinegar, causing chemical reactions that release toxic substances.

That’s what happened to Leah Seymour, 34, from London, England, who was cleaning in a car wash when she fainted after having an asthma attack.

According to co-workers, Seymour mixed bleach with other cleaning products such as detergent. Minutes later, she would have felt sick breathing the vapors produced by the mixture.

She was found unconscious by the car’s owner, Peter Seferi, who started cardiopulmonary resuscitation over the phone by the British health service while waiting for an ambulance. After being rushed to the hospital emergency room, she was placed in an induced coma, but died after 4 days in the ICU.

The firefighters’ report confirms that the attack was caused by the mixture of cleaning products with bleach. The potentially dangerous mixture produced a poisonous gas that led to the severe and fatal asthma attack.

Product manufacturers issued an alert and asked people not to mix cleaning products and always read the correct use and handling of products in the packaging guidelines.