Woman swallows chip while eating meat skewers

Last Thursday (07), the Municipal Chamber of the Estación Central commune, in Santiago, Chile, made a post on Twitter to alert the population about the risks of consuming food with no known origin, after a woman swallowed a microchip of her own. tracking dog while eating a meat skewer bought on the street.

On Facebook, councilor Michelle Tabilo Gatica reported that the woman sought a hospital after feeling “discomfort” in her stomach. It was then verified that she had swallowed a gray tracker. Subsequently, the investigation of the case concluded that the meat ingested was in fact from a dog.

The councilor requested an “inspection of food in illegal trade” with the aim of solving this problem that does not only affect the municipality in question, according to the “Cooperativa” portal. An operation was carried out by the city hall to supervise local commerce.

In addition, she even recommended that the population “take care of their pets”.

The microchip swallowed by the woman is the size of a grain of rice. It is typically implanted under the animal’s skin so that its location information is sent to a specific device.