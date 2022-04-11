Xiaomi 12 Pro becomes the world’s fastest Android phone; see top 10 | Cell

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi’s latest premium smartphone, was considered the most powerful Android phone on the planet. This is what the AnTuTu application ranking for the month of March shows. Following appear the Motorola Edge 30 Pro and Realme GT2 Pro.

All smartphones in the top 3 are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, developed by Qualcomm. Considering the top 10, only a few models with Exynos 2200, manufactured by Samsung, are among the fastest smartphones at the moment – ​​as you can see in the table below.

Fastest Android phones in the world Position Cell Processor Hardware average score 1st Xiaomi 12 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB + 256GB 981,496 2nd Motorola Edge 30 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB + 256GB 978,019 3rd Realme GT2 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB + 256GB 970,727 4th Xiaomi 12 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB + 256GB 934,881 5th Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB + 512GB 919,689 6th Galaxy S22 Ultra Exynos 2200 8GB + 256GB 904,778 7th Galaxy S22 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB + 256GB 885,440 8th Galaxy S22 Plus Exynos 2200 8GB + 256GB 862,584 9th Oppo Find X5 Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 12GB + 256GB 849,583 10th Galaxy S22 Exynos 2200 8GB + 256GB 839,342

Launched in China at the end of 2021, the Xiaomi 12 Pro began to be sold globally in recent weeks, but there is no forecast for a debut in the Brazilian market – which received the Redmi Note 11 last week.

With a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen, a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120hz, the smartphone has a robust data sheet and a set of rear cameras that should excite the consumer – a main, an ultra wide and a telephoto with 2x optical zoom. All take 50 MP photos. The front camera comes with a resolution of 32 MP.

It features a Qualcomm processor and has versions of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. The 4,600 mAh battery is compatible with 120W fast charging, which, according to the manufacturer, promises to completely restore the smartphone in just 17 minutes.

A 5G-compatible version is planned in the coming months.

It is worth remembering that Xiaomi abandoned the “Mi” name of its cell phones in 2021. The first smartphone to bring the new nomenclature was the Xiaomi Mix 4, launched in August of last year.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro with the silver medal

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro won the second place in the AnTuTu benchmark. The Motorola cell phone hit the Brazilian market in February for R$6,499 and currently costs R$5,849 on Amazon. It brings robust configurations such as a Snapdragon 8 Gen processor (up to 3.0 GHz), 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The device draws attention for being part of the strategy to resume the manufacture of top-of-the-line models.

Its pOLED screen is 6.7 inches, 144 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. In terms of cameras, the trio at the rear brings 50 MP main and ultra wide sensors and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, a 60 MP camera should guarantee quality selfies.

Among the highlights of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro are the presence of the fast 68W charger – which comes in the phone’s box – and the two-year warranty.

Realme GT2 Pro in third

Another Chinese company that has been standing out in the market is Realme. The Realme GT2 Pro is the brand’s flagship model, also considered one of the most environmentally friendly in the world for adopting a housing composed of a bio-based copolymer material. The project is signed by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and is inspired by the sustainable concept of paper art.

The third fastest smartphone in March has an AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3216×1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. In the camera game, the Realme GT2 Pro comes with three lenses on the rear surface: main and ultra-wide with 50 MP and 40x microlens.

On the front of this Realme is a 32 MP camera. The cell phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and, despite not having a release date in Brazil, it had its arrival in Brazil confirmed by the manufacturer.

Samsung also appears in the list

Samsung dominates the ranking between the fifth and tenth position. Several members of the Galaxy S22 line are included in the AnTuTu survey with varying scores. The result reflects the decision of the South Korean giant to put on the market various combinations of hardware, both in RAM and in storage. In addition, both S22 with Snapdragon and Exynos 2200 are on the list.

