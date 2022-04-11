Xiaomi 12 Pro: new top-of-the-line Chinese phone price for rivals? | Analysis / Review

Xiaomi launched three phones in its most advanced lineup earlier this year and of the three models the most complete so far is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It brings few differences compared to the Xiaomi 12 and arrived at a cost of US$ 999 in the global market. Is it worth all that? The design of the 12 Pro is similar to the others in the range and that includes a good quality finish with metal sides and a frosted glass back with Gorilla Glass protection. It doesn’t have water resistance like some of Xiaomi’s advanced models previously released, but it does have curved edges for greater elegance and comfort when holding. The large screen has strong brightness and a rate of 120 Hz. It is an AMOLED panel produced by Samsung and delivers vibrant colors and a wide viewing angle with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The sound was optimized by Harman Kardon and delivers great sound balance, but lacks power compared to rivals.

The performance is on account of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 combined with 12 GB of RAM (in this model we tested). Even with such a beefy setup, it almost tied with the Mi 11. It also fell short of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Edge 30 Pro in our speed test, but it does compete in benchmarks and games. The battery is what disappoints for yielding less than we expect for a device of this size, but the predecessor did not stand out in this regard either. At least Xiaomi tries to compensate with the powerful 120W charger that recharges the battery in just 30 minutes. And the cameras? They’re great, maybe not the best you’ll see between 2022 releases, but they do a good job in any type of setting and lighting. It’s good to see that the front is softening the skin less and capturing sharper selfies, but the camcorder is still limited to Full HD resolution. Is it worth paying $999 on Xiaomi 12 Pro? It’s a good phone that could be a little better. Perhaps it pays to invest more in rivals Apple and Samsung if you are looking for a more complete experience. To know all the details, just check out the full analysis at the link below.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.