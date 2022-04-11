Young woman realizes that doctor was watching YouTube tutorial minutes before seeing her

Shared in a video from TikTok that already exceeds more than 6 million of views, the case of the young Isabelle reverberated among internet users after a visit she made to the doctor to take care of a cyst.

As detailed by the young woman who was lying in a hospital bed, the doctor, a woman who appears seated checking a recording released on YouTube, was watching a tutorial on the platform on how to care for a cyst.

In her TikTok post, Isabelle joked about the situation: “She did a PhD at YouTube University”.

See below the video that shows what happened and that reverberated on the internet. (If you can’t see it, don’t worry and just access the link).

Finally, although several internet users left negative reviews, others stated that they are happy to see that the professional is reviewing her knowledge to then take care of the patient.

