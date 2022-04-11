Zelensky says Mariupol is now “heart of war”















Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview on Sunday that the southern port city of Mariupol is “the heart of the war” at the moment.

“We fight, we are strong. If we stop fighting, we will have weaker positions,” he said, referring to the ongoing negotiations with Russia in an interview with the Associated Press.

Asked about the talks with Moscow, the president acknowledged that “nobody wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured our nation.”

“And that’s understandable. As a man, as a father, I understand very well. But we don’t want to miss the opportunity, if we have it, of a diplomatic solution. We need to fight, fight for our lives. end to this war,” he added in the interview.

Mariupol is a strategic city in the south of the country, which has been under siege by Russian troops since the first days of the war, back in February.

The humanitarian situation is dramatic, with around 100,000 people still trapped in the city without constant help, food and medicine. Local authorities estimate at least 5,000 deaths and 90% of the buildings were completely destroyed.

This Sunday, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, once again accused the Russians of killing civilians on the streets of the city – as happened in other Ukrainian locations.







The city of Mariupol is devastated by the war Photo: Ansa / Ansa – Brazil

“The Russian occupiers have organized a ‘cleanup operation’ among the civilians. This is the so-called ‘search for Nazis’. A Nazi for a Russian is someone who loves Ukraine and does not submit to the occupation. In the process of cleaning up, the occupiers are not hesitating to kill civilians in the streets, then take a picture and take advantage of the ‘victory’,” he said on his Telegram channel.

Donbass – Already in an interview with “CNN”the adviser and head of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with Russia, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that a meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin should only take place after the “battle in Donbass”.

“Ukraine is ready for big battles and Ukraine must win them, especially in Donbass. After that, Ukraine will have a much stronger negotiating position, with which it can make some conditions. After that, the presidents will meet – which could take two to three weeks,” Podolyak said.

The head of Lugansk’s regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, told Ukrainian news agency Unian that Kiev is expecting a major war in the breakaway Donbass region – which includes Lugansk and Donetsk.

“We are expecting a three- or four-day offensive. They are still going slowly because they don’t want to repeat the stupid lightning war – which, on the contrary, has been dragging on for many days,” said the representative.

Russia announced about two weeks ago that it would stop carrying out attacks against the region near Kiev and Kharkiv to focus its efforts on the breakaway Donbass area and the south of the territory. Although there are still specific actions close to the second, the area of ​​the Ukrainian capital was retaken by national forces.