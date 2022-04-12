10 busiest airports in the world for 2021 announced

Atlanta Airport – Image: formulanone / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The Airports Council International (ACI World) published this Monday, April 11, the ranking of the 10 busiest airports in the world in 2021, showing encouraging signs of traffic recovery, as many airports that were previously the busiest return at the top.

The world airport ranking is based on the preliminary compilation of 2021 global data from airports around the world. Due to ACI’s reach as the trade association of the world’s airports, the rankings reflect the most up-to-date airport data used by the industry and include passenger traffic, cargo volumes and aircraft movements.

passenger traffic

Global passenger totals in 2021 are estimated at around 4.5 billion, representing an increase of nearly 25% from 2020, or a drop of more than 50% from 2019 results.

Passenger traffic at the top 10 busiest airports, collectively representing nearly 10% of global traffic (463 million passengers), saw a 51.8% gain from 2020, or a 29.1% drop from 2020. 2019 results.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL, 75.7 million passengers, +76.4%) is back at the top of the 2021 rankings, followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW, 62.5 million passengers, +58.7%) and Denver International Airport (DEN, 58.8 million passengers, +74.4%).

After reaching number one in 2020, Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport (CAN, 40.3 million passengers, -8.0%) has dropped to eighth position in 2021.





Eight of the top 10 airports for passenger traffic are in the United States, with the remaining two in China. All 10 major airports have a significant share of domestic traffic as this segment has been leading the global recovery. The biggest improvement was at Orlando International Airport (MCO, 40.4 million passengers, +86.7%) which jumped from 27th position in 2020 to seventh position in 2021.

“The ACI World passenger traffic rankings tell the story of an encouraging recovery trend, with the most recurrently busiest airports before COVID-19 back to the top,” said ACI Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. . “While we are cautious that the recovery could face multiple headwinds, the momentum created by countries’ reopening plans could lead to an increase in travel in the second half of 2022.

“As such, ACI World continues to advocate that governments follow the data and ease travel restrictions to safely restore the movement of people, goods and services. This will provide travelers with more travel options and drive the overall recovery through aviation’s unique role in driving trade, tourism, investment and job creation.”

PASSENGERS – DOMESTIC + INTERNATIONAL

PASSENGERS – INTERNATIONAL ONLY





movement of loads

Air cargo, less impacted by COVID-19, saw its volumes increase by around 15% between 2020 and 2021 (+3.5% compared to 2019), to an estimated record of 124 million metric tons in 2021.

Air cargo volumes at the top 10 airports, collectively representing around 25% (31.5 million metric tons) of global volumes in 2021, increased by 12.1% in 2021 year-over-year (or 15.0% compared to 2021). 2019 results). The gain can be attributed to the continued increase in demand for online consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.

Hong Kong International Airport (HKG, 5.0 million metric tons, +12.5%) regained first place and Memphis International Airport (MEM, 4.5 million metric tons, -2.9%) returned to second position, followed by Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG, 4.0 million metric tons, +8.0%) in third.

CARGO (TONS) – DOMESTIC + INTERNATIONAL

CARGO (TONS) – INTERNATIONAL ONLY

aircraft movement

ACI World estimates that there were more than 69 million global aircraft movements in 2021, representing a gain of more than 12% over 2020. The top 10 airports account for around 8% of global traffic (5.3 million movements ) and had a 33.9% year-over-year gain, still representing a 16.1% drop compared to 2019.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL, 708k movements, +29.1%) leads, followed by Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD, 684k, +27.1%) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW, 652 thousand, +26.7%). All 10 major airports for aircraft movements are in the United States.

AIRCRAFT MOVEMENT – LANDINGS + TAKEOFFS

