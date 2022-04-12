101-year-old Canadian renews contract to work until 2025 – News

Working doing what you love is not always possible, the routine of professional tasks can be tiring and having a physical and mental disposition for everyday life requires preparation. Despite this, none of these issues seem to affect 101-year-old Hazel McCallion. The elderly woman was chosen by her professional life.

Hazel was mayor of Mississauga in 1978, when women still had little or no space in politics, and she held the chair until 2014, after 36 years in the county’s administration.

But, anyone who thinks she stopped there is wrong. In 2017, at age 96, she was named director and federal representative on the Board of Directors of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority.





Last Wednesday (6), Transport Minister Omar Alghabra extended the contract and McCallion will remain in the role for another three years, that is, until he turns 104 years old.

“I am pleased that Ms. McCallion has agreed to continue to serve the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. She has given more than 40 years of service to her community and continues to play an important role in overseeing and guiding Canada’s largest airport,” said Alghabra in note.





The centenarian still accumulates one more professional activity in addition to work in the aviation field. Since March 17, she has been a special adviser at the University of Toronto Mississauga.

In honor of its 101st birthday, the province of Ontario has decided to name its new line the “Hazel McCallion Line”.



